FIFA 20 Road to the Final (RTTF) cards EXPLAINED – how does the upgrade system work?

The Champions League is back!

The round of 16 fixtures kick off tonight (18th February) and run all the way until March 18th.

With that in mind, it’s time to think back to the FUT Road to the Final (RTTF) live cards that were released back in November 2019.

Keep reading to find out how these live cards will be impacted by the imminent Champions League fixtures.

Round of 16 Upgrade System

There are four different upgrade possibilities for each RTTF card, dependant on their UCL Round of 16 results.

RATINGS BOOST: A Road to the final card has the potential to grow by +2 OVR this round!

No Upgrade

If the player’s team does not win their first leg and do not progress to the next round, then their RTTF card will receive no upgrade.

+1 OVR Upgrade

If the player’s club wins the first leg, but do not progress to the next round of the UCL, then their RTTF card will receive an upgrade of +1 OVR.

Alternatively, if the player’s club does not win their first leg, but they do progress to the next round of the UCL, their RTTF will again receive an upgrade of +1 OVR.

+2 OVR Upgrade

If a player’s club wins their first leg of the Round of 16 AND progress to the next round of the UCL, their RTTF card will receive an upgrade of +2 OVR!

Which cards could receive an upgrade tonight?

With Liverpool vs Atletico vs Liverpool and Dortmund vs PSG tonight, there are a number of cards that could receive upgrades this evening.

Atletico Madrid – Thomas Partey (86 OVR)

Atletico struggled slightly in the group stages of the UCL this year, but have progressed to the Round of 16 nonetheless.

They’re up against a seemingly unbeatable Liverpool side, but if they pull off the miraculous, Partey could see his 86 OVR increase.

Liverpool – Sadio Mane (90 OVR)

There’s not much that needs to be said when it comes to Liverpool this year – the Merseyside club are cruising in the Premier League and are yet to be beaten.

We fully expect Mane’s card to upgrade after this round of the UCL.

Liverpool – Joe Gomez (85 OVR)

After Joel Matip’s injury, the young Joe Gomez had to step up – so far the English centre half has excelled alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Similarly to Mane, we expect Gomez’ RTTF card to upgrade.

Dortmund – Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)

Jadon Sancho has been on fire for Dortmund this year – with 13 goals and 14 assists in the Bundesliga this season, he could be the difference in Dortmund’s clash against PSG.

PSG – Marquinhos (OVR 88)

After 25 league games, PSG have created a ten-point gap at the top of the table as they seem set to win yet another Ligue 1 trophy.

With just 3 losses and 21 goals conceded, Marquinhos has been instrumental to his side’s success.

PSG – Idrissa Gueye (OVR 86)

Similarly to Marquinhos, Idrissa Gueye has been part of a formidable defence for the reigning French champions.

Can the midfielder press on to the next round of the Champions League and earn himself a RTTF upgrade?

