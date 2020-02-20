FIFA 20 Road to the Final (RTTF): ALL Cards - Mahrez, Mane, Sancho & more

The Champions League has to be one of the most exciting tournaments in modern football.

Therefore, it's only fair that the tournament has resulted in some of the most exciting FUT cards.

The UCL Road to the Final (RTTF) cards were released back in November, but remain live throughout the tournament.

If you're not sure how their upgrades work, check out our RTTF explained article here.

Otherwise, keep reading to see every RTTF card on FIFA 20.

Champions League RTTF Cards (Live)

The following cards feature players whose teams are still in the Champions League and thus are eligible for an upgrade.

Liverpool

There are two players included from the current reigning European Champions.

Sadio Mane (90 OVR)

There’s not much that needs to be said when it comes to Liverpool this year – the Merseyside club are cruising in the Premier League and are yet to be beaten.

We fully expect Mane’s card to upgrade throughout the competition.

Joe Gomez (85 OVR)

After Joel Matip’s injury, the young Joe Gomez had to step up – so far the English centre half has excelled alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Similarly to Mane, we expect Gomez’ RTTF card to upgrade.

Atletico Madrid

Just one player from Atletico is involved in the promo.

Thomas Partey (86 OVR)

Atletico struggled slightly in the group stages of the UCL this year, but have progressed to the Round of 16 nonetheless.

After Atletico's shock win over Liverpool, Partey's rating is already guaranteed to increase by +1 OVR.

Borussia Dortmund

One Dortmund player has been given a live UCL card.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)

Jadon Sancho has been on fire for Dortmund this year – with 13 goals and 14 assists in the Bundesliga this season, expect him to be firing all cylinders throughout the Champions League.

PSG

There are two live cards for the current French champions.

Marquinhos (OVR 88)

After 25 league games, PSG have created a ten-point gap at the top of the table as they seem set to win yet another Ligue 1 trophy.

With just 3 losses and 21 goals conceded, Marquinhos has been instrumental to his side’s success.

Idrissa Gueye (OVR 86)

Similarly to Marquinhos, Idrissa Gueye has been part of a formidable defence for the Parisian side.

Can the midfielder press on in the Champions League and earn himself a RTTF upgrade?

Atalanta

There is one live card for Atalanta.

Alejandro Gomez (OVR 87)

Atalanta have been in superb form this season, currently sitting in fourth in the Serie A.

The Italian side owes a lot to their creative midfielder, Alejandoir Gomez, who's currently contributed 10 assists and scored six times in 23 appearances.

Valencia

Valencia's centre-mid is their only live UCL card.

Daniel Wass (OVR 85)

Valencia aren't quite where they want to be in La Liga this season, currently sitting below Villarreal on goal difference in seventh spot.

However, their Champions League campaign is a different story, making it to the final 16 of the tournament.

Tottenham

There are two Spurs stars included in the promo.

Hugo Lloris (OVR 90)

Spurs' number one goalie has been out for the majority of the season with an elbow injury.

Owners of his RTTF card will be delighted to hear that the French 'keeper has returned for the next round of the Champions League, so he can take his live card's fate into his own hands.

Heung-min Son (OVR 89)

A tough blow for Tottenham - it's been confirmed that Son will need surgery after breaking his arm vs Aston Villa.

Nevertheless, if Spurs were to progress through the tournament, Son's card will still receive an upgrade, despite him not playing.

RB Leipzig

The German side's centre back has a live UCL card.

Ibrahima Konate (OVR 84)

It's tight at the top of the Bundesliga, with Leipzig just one point behind Bayern.

Ibrahima Konate may be just 20-years-old, but he's been instrumental in his side's ability to avoid conceding.

Chelsea

The London side have two live cards.

N'Golo Kante (OVR 91)

Widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders on the planet, Kante has experienced an increase in his attacking duties over the last season or so.

With an OVR of 91, this card could become seriously dangerous if Chelsea progress.

Willian (OVR 86)

Willian's RTTF card was first made available through SBC and thus is untradable.

Those of you who redeemed the Brazilian's card will be happy that Chelsea have progressed to the Round of 16.

Bayern Munich

The German giants also have two live UCL cards.

Kingsley Coman (OVR 87)

After a slow start to the 2019/290 season, Bayern Munich have recovered their form and now sit at the top of the Bundesliga.

Kingsley Coman has had a steady season with Bayern, scoring twice and assisting twice in 14 Bundesliga appearances.

Leon Goretzka (OVR 87)

Leon Goretzka has had similar game time for Bayern, with just 13 Bundesliga appearances for his side.

However, the 25-year-old centre mid has managed five assists and one goal in the league.

Napoli

The Serie A side have one UCL live card.

Allan (OVR 87)

It's fair to say that Napoli are way off their Serie A expectations, as they sit all the way down in ninth place.

Nevertheless, they have made it to the Round of 16 in the Champions League, so Allan's RTTF card still has scope to improve.

Barcelona

The Spanish giants have two players included in the RTTF promo.

Jordi Alba (OVR 89)

Jordi Alba has dealt with a few injuries this season, and so has made just 15 appearances in La Liga.

Nevertheless, Barca have had a strong start to 2020 with Alba back in full swing.

Ousmane Dembele (OVR 87)

Ousmane Dembele has had a bit of a nightmare season, making just five appearances in La Liga - mainly due to multiple injuries.

Luckily, the Frenchman's RTTF card will still upgrade if Barcelona progress through the Champions League (with or without Dembele's help).

Lyon

Lyon's centre forward has a live UCL card.

Memphis Depay (OVR 87)

It's fair to say Lyon have struggled a little this season, currently 11th place in Ligue 1.

However, things would be worse if it wasn't for Depay's nine goals and two assists in 13 appearances.

Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

It's Juve's Argentinian playmaker who features as their sole RTTF card.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 90)

Paulo Dybala has really come into his own this season, playing in 22 of Juve's 24 league games, contributing six goals and eight assists.

Already at 90 OVR, if Dybala's card is upgraded it could become one of the best CAM cards on the game.

Real Madrid

There are two live RTTF cards for Los Blancos.

Gareth Bale (87 OVR)

Bale is having a fairly injury-ridden season at a club where he's not exactly a fan favourite - probably why he only contributed two goals in 14 appearances.

However, knowing the Welshman, he will likely pop up with a spectacular goal at some point in the Champions League knockout stages.

Eder Militao (OVR 86)

Another player who hasn't featured much for Real Madrid this season - Eder Militao has only made eight La Liga appearances, despite being available for selection all season.

In fairness, the Brazilian is just 22-years-old so has plenty of time to earn a regular starting spot.

Manchester City

Man City have one RTTF card that can still receive upgrades.

Riyad Mahrez (OVR 87)

With Leroy Sane out injured for the season, Mahrez has played a much bigger part in City's season than expected.

The Algerian has made 21 Premier League appearances, scoring seven goals and contributing nine assists - impressive.

Europa League RTTF Cards (Live)

The following cards feature players whose teams are still in the Europa League and thus are eligible for an upgrade.

FC Porto

The Portuguese side have one RTTF card.

Jesus Corona (OVR 86)

Just one point separates Porto from the top spot in the Primiera Liga.

Right midfielder, Jesus Corona has contributed two goals and a massive 10 assists in the league this season, so he could well be the difference on whether Porto claim the trophy or not.

Arsenal

One player has a live UEL card from the Gunners.

Lucas Torreira (OVR 86)

Arsenal are on to their third manager of the 2019/20 season, and finally, look to be picking up some sort of momentum under Arteta.

He may be just 24-years-old, but Lucas Torreira has already established himself as an important part of the Arsenal set-up.

Manchester United

There's also one Man United player with a live RTTF card.

Anthony Martial (OVR 86)

Anthony Martial's card may be a left winger, but the Frenchman has featured predominantly as a centre forward for Man United this season.

Martial has done a decent job of filling the Lukaku-shaped void at United, scoring nine times in 20 appearances.

Wolves

Wolves have one player with a RTTF card.

Raul Jimenez (OVR 85)

Wolves number nine has been on incredible form this season.

Jimenez has achieved a massive 11 goals and six assists in the Premier League this season, and so he has been vital to Wolves' strong campaign.

Roma

A Roma player also has a RTTF card.

Juan Jesus (OVR 84)

The inclusion of this guy in the RTTF promo is a little baffling as the Brazilian is not Roma's first-choice centre back.

In fact, Juan Jesus has made just three Serie A appearances and one Europa League appearances all season.

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg right back has a live UEL card.

Kevin Mbabu (OVR 84)

Kevin Mbabu may have featured just nine times for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga this season, but his FUT card is a community-favourite.

His RTTF card is even more popular, with some incredible pace and physical stats.

Sevilla

Spanish side Sevilla also have one player with a RTTF card.

Diego Carlos (OVR 84)

Brazilian centre back, Diego Carlos, has played in 23 of Sevilla's 24 league games and so has been integral to their season, as they currently sit in fifth place.

Celtic

There is also a RTTF card for the Scottish champions.

James Forrest (OVR 84)

James Forrest has been on inspired form for Celtic, who currently sit ten points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Scottish wide-man has achieved a whopping 10 goals and 16 assists across 26 league appearances!

Sporting CP

One Sporting player has a RTTF card.

Yannick Bolasie (OVR 84)

English football fans will know the name Yannick Bolasie well, after playing for an array of teams, including Everton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Nowadays he can be found playing for Portuguese side, Sporting.

Rangers

Rangers are also home to one RTTF card.

Ryan Kent (OVR 82)

Rangers have struggled to compete with Celtic this season, as their rivals have pulled 10 points clear.

Nevertheless, Ryan Kent's blistering speed has come in handy on the left wing, and he's scored six goals so far this season.

Expired RTTF Cards

The following RTTF cards are no longer live, as the player's team has either been knocked out of Europe, or the player has moved clubs in the January transfer window.

Inter - Samir Handanovic (OVR 89)

Handanovic won't be stopping any more shots in the Champions League this season, as Inter didn't make it past the group stages.

Ajax - David Neres (OVR 84)

After receiving a double red card vs Chelsea, Ajax couldn't make it out of the group stages this year - therefore, Neres' RTTF card is no longer live.

Bayer Leverkusen - Wendell (OVR 81)

Brazilian left back Wendell will not have any further chance to boost his RTTF card after Leverkusen were knocked out before the Round of 16.

Manchester City - Angelino (OVR 84)

Angelino may have only joined Man City last summer, but he's moved to RB Leipzig on loan, so his RTTF card is not live.

Lazio - Ciro Immobile (OVR 87)

Immobile may be the leading-scorer across Europe, but Lazio are no longer in the Europa League, so this card is no longer live.

PSV - Denzel Dumfries (OVR 82)

Denzel Dumfries' RTTF card had the potential become very dangerous - alas it is no longer live now PSV Eindhoven have bowed out of the Europa League.

Benfica - Gedson Fernandes (OVR 81)

Benfica remain in the Europa League, however, Gedson Fernandes has moved to Spurs and thus his RTTF card is no longer live.

