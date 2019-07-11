header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

11 Jul 2019

FIFA 20: Could Raheem Sterling be the best player on the new game?

FIFA 20: Could Raheem Sterling be the best player on the new game?

The Englishman currently stands at 87 on FIFA 19, but that may rise considerably come September.

Jump To
link decal

Into the limelight

link decal

Adaptability

link decal

Cracking the international scene

link decal

Coming of age

link decal

The competition crumbling?

Into the limelight

Adaptability

Cracking the international scene

Coming of age

The competition crumbling?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy