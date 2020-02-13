FIFA 20 Winter Refresh COUNTDOWN: Release date, time, explained, predictions, OTW, news & more

The end of the January transfer window marked the halfway point in the 2019/20 season across Europe.

It’s at this point that EA takes the opportunity to update player ratings through the release of new Ultimate Team cards.

Keep reading to find out when the rating upgrades will be coming to FIFA 20 and more.

Ratings Refresh will drop on Friday 14th February at 6pm – the same time as the new Ones to Watch cards will be released.

With so many players to get through, Ratings Refresh will run for a whole week, wrapping up on Friday 21st February.

How does Ratings Refresh work?

As we’ve already mentioned, Ratings Refresh is EA’s opportunity to update FUT card ratings to reflect the players that have improved throughout the 2019/20 season.

These upgraded cards will be released as standard base FUT cards.

If you already have a player’s card, your card will not be upgraded – instead, a new card for the refreshed player will be released in packs.

However, your original base card may become more valuable on the FUT market (despite having a lower rating) because your card would have been discontinued in FUT packs.

Predictions

Ratings Refresh will occur to players all around the world. Below we have outlined two Bundesliga players we expect to be included in Ratings Refresh.

Erling Braut Haaland (OVR 73 → 78)

One of the hottest prospects in world football, Erling Haaland chose Borussia Dortmund over the likes of Manchester United and Juventus.

Haaland has started his Dortmund career with a bang, scoring five goals in just 59 minutes of game-time! As a result, the Norweigan was included in TOTW 19, and will surely be included in this winter’s Ratings Refresh.

Timo Werner (OVR 83 → 84)

Still only 23, Timo Werner is another young forward with plenty of interest around him.

The RB Leipzig frontman has 23 goals in 25 games this season and is on the precipice of behind labelled as a world-class striker.

If he can give up his rate and fire RB Leipzig to a first-ever Bundesliga title, expect him to be regarded as one of the finest on the planet… and his £68 million market value to shoot up.

Head here for our full list of Ratings Refresh Predictions.