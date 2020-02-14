FIFA 20 Prime Icons Moments Predictions: Pele, Zidane, Maldini, Yashin, Ronaldinho, Henry predicted ratings and more

Prime Icon Moments (PIM) are back, baby!

EA confirmed in a tweet that the new batch of PIM cards is on the way - set to drop during the Winter Refresh.

Twitter user @FUTJack__ posted all the leaked dynamic images for PIM earlier this week.

STARS OF THRE PAST: There have been 59 dynamic images leaked

As you can see, there have been 59 dynamic images leaked, which revolve around a specific moment in each Icon's career.

Here we pick out the ones we think are going to be the best.

Pele (OVR 99)

The Brazilian won the World Cup at 17 years old - so is more than deserving of a PIM. We'd expect bags of pace and dribbling, not to mention unreal finishing.

Zinedine Zidane (OVR 98)

The Frenchman's icon moment should be headbutting Marco Materazzi in the World Cup 2006 final... but let's not go there. Instead, it's the Champions League volley against Bayer Leverkusen in 2002.

Ronaldinho (OVR 97)

Where to start. Our bet is that it'll be the 2002 World Cup where not only was he one of the players of the tournament but he scored that heart-breaking goal against England, securing his move to Barcelona.

Paolo Maldini (OVR 96)

One of the finest defenders to walk the earth, it's hard to pinpoint just one moment from AC Milan legend Polao Maldini's career. Back-to-back Champions League titles could be one in 1989-90, or the double-winning season of 2002-03.

Lev Yashin (OVR 96)

An iconic goalkeeper and we could imagine Lev Yashin receiving a PIM for his Euros victory with the USSR in 1960.

Thierry Henry (OVR 96)

What a player, and there is a host of choices for Arsenal's Thierry Henry. The Invincibles of 2003-04 would make sense, but his leaked image suggests it could be his return to Arsenal 2012.

George Best (OVR 96)

Iconic on and off the pitch, George Best's crowning moment came in 1968 when Manchester United lifted the European Cup at Wembley, with the Northern Irishman scoring in extra time.

What are Prime Icon Moments?

Prime Icon Moments are an upgraded version of Prime Icons.

These cards are based around a specific moment in the Icons career, reflected in their dynamic image.

PIMs were first introduced in FIFA 19, where a handful of Icons were handed a special card - this year, it looks like every Icon will be given a boosted Moments card.

When will PIMs be released?

These cards will be released during the Ratings Refresh, commencing at Friday 14 February at 6pm.

