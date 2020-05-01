FIFA 20: Premier League TOTSSF Wilfred Ndidi SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more
The Leicester City man has had an exceptional season so far and you can grab him in FUT today.
The Premier League Team of the Season (so far) is finally here!
There are some absolutely incredible cards that feature in the side – including 99 OVR‘s for both Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil Van Dijk – and, as ever, there is an SBC for you to get stuck into!
Friday’s release sees Leicester City defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi join the squad with a 91-rated card. Here is everything you need to know about the SBC!NOW WATCH BELOW - The Official Reveal trailer for FIFA 20's TOTY!
Expiry Date
This Premier League TOTSSF Ndidi SBC will run for four days, expiring on Tuesday, May 5.
Requirements and Estimated Cost
There are three squads that need completing in order to unlock this card. The requirements are as follows:
Leicester City
- Minimum of one Leicester City player
- Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW moments players
- Minimum Squad Rating of 83
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 89
- Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack
- Cost: 40k PS4 / 47.8k Xbox One
Premier League
- Minimum of one Premier League player
- Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players
- Minimum Squad Rating of 84
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
- Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Cost: 63k PS4 / 70k Xbox One
85-Rated Squad
- Minimum Squad Rating of 85
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
- Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack
- Cost: 93k PS4 / 89k Xbox One
TOTAL COST: 202k PS4 / 207k Xbox One
You can find solutions for all three squads over on FUTBIN here.
TOTSSF Ndidi In-Game Stats
Worth it?
This is going to be a very nice card to use.
Every single one of Ndidi’s base stats are above 80 rated, with his 92 defence and 91 physical the peak of his stats. His 87-rated dribbling means he is going to be able to bring the ball upfield much easier than ever before.
83-rated passing is a little on the weak side if you’re looking to play those intricate passes in behind, although as a CDM it shouldn’t matter too much. 4* weak foot and 3* skills are good enough for a CDM, whilst a H/M work rate is perfect for a player sitting in front of that back four.
At 6’0” he’s tall enough to win those aerial duels without feeling to clunky. This is a card you’re going to want in your Premier League team. You could even play him at CB if you so desired.