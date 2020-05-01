FIFA 20: Premier League TOTSSF Wilfred Ndidi SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Leicester City man has had an exceptional season so far and you can grab him in FUT today.

The Premier League Team of the Season (so far) is finally here!

There are some absolutely incredible cards that feature in the side – including 99 OVR‘s for both Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil Van Dijk – and, as ever, there is an SBC for you to get stuck into!

Friday’s release sees Leicester City defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi join the squad with a 91-rated card. Here is everything you need to know about the SBC!

This Premier League TOTSSF Ndidi SBC will run for four days, expiring on Tuesday, May 5.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are three squads that need completing in order to unlock this card. The requirements are as follows:

Leicester City

Minimum of one Leicester City player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 89

Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 40k PS4 / 47.8k Xbox One

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Serie A prediction – Immobile, Ronaldo & more



Premier League

Minimum of one Premier League player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost: 63k PS4 / 70k Xbox One

85-Rated Squad

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 93k PS4 / 89k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 202k PS4 / 207k Xbox One

You can find solutions for all three squads over on FUTBIN here.

TOTSSF Ndidi In-Game Stats

Worth it?

This is going to be a very nice card to use.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Ligue 1 Prediction – Neymar, Mbappe & more

Every single one of Ndidi’s base stats are above 80 rated, with his 92 defence and 91 physical the peak of his stats. His 87-rated dribbling means he is going to be able to bring the ball upfield much easier than ever before.

83-rated passing is a little on the weak side if you’re looking to play those intricate passes in behind, although as a CDM it shouldn’t matter too much. 4* weak foot and 3* skills are good enough for a CDM, whilst a H/M work rate is perfect for a player sitting in front of that back four.

At 6’0” he’s tall enough to win those aerial duels without feeling to clunky. This is a card you’re going to want in your Premier League team. You could even play him at CB if you so desired.