FIFA 20: Premier League TOTSSF EARLY REVEAL in Interactive Quiz - How to play, win exclusive TOTS items & more

THE FIRST CARDS HAVE BEEN REVEALED - FIND THEM HERE

The Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo is in full swing and the Premier League squad is set to drop today at 6pm BST / 1pm ET.

However, EA has just announced that they'll be running an interactive quiz, hosted by none other than Love Island's Iain Sterling.

The quiz will give viewers a first glimpse at some of the TOTSSF stars arriving today and offer fans the chance to win exclusive TOTS FUT items during each round.

Early Reveal

EA SPORTS has announced a special FIFA 20 TOTS quiz to mark the release of the FIFA 20 Team of the Season So Far, starting at 5pm BST / 11am ET today.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 - Premier League TOTSSF Predictions

As mentioned, the event will give viewers a first glimpse at some of the stars to make the TOTSSF squad before the official reveal, so be sure to tune in!

Win exclusive TOTS FUT items

Participants in the quiz will have the chance to win exclusive TOTS FUT items during each round.

TOTS MOMENTS: This card design was leaked by FUT Watch

With TOTS Moments seemingly leaked, could these special cards have a place in the prize pot?

Guest Appearances

Throughout the stream, there will be a series of guest appearances from a number of stars from the Premier League!

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 20’s TOTS Promo

As well as football stars, there will be live reaction and debate around the team and quiz from gaming personalities, PieFace and Bateson.

How to Register

A live stream of the quiz will be shown on EA’s Twitch channel and to play along fan’s will need to visit totssfquiz.easports.com and submit their name, email and gamer ID with registrations open at 4pm today.

All participants must be above 13 years of age to be eligible to win prizes throughout the quiz and winners will be verified during the livestream at twitch.tv/EASPORTSFIFA on the official leaderboard.

The full Premier League TOTSSF will drop later today, so follow our live blogs to see the cards the moment they are released.