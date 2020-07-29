FIFA 20: Premier League POTM July Nominees Announced – & more

It’s time to crown the final player of the month for the season and here’s which players you can vote for.

With the final Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) award up for grabs, EA has confirmed which players have been nominated!

Keep reading to find out who is in with a shot of winning this month’s award.

Michail Antonio

Michail Antonio had a stormer of a final month, scoring eight goals across seven games for the Hammers, helping secure the team’s safety from relegation.

Antonio’s most notable performance was against Norwich, where the Englishman netted four times!

Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud has proved a valuable asset to Chelsea over the last month, scoring five times across seven appearances.

With the Frenchman’s help, Chelsea secured fourth place and a Champions League spot for the 2020/21 season.

Anthony Martial

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League and I think it’s fair to say no one saw that one coming!

Anthony Martial has been vital to United’s whole season, scoring 17 league goals in total, with three of them coming in July.

Nick Pope

There are no prizes for guessing that this man would be nominated, as Burnley shot-stopper, Nick Pope, has been on sublime form.

He may have only kept two clean sheets in July, but this doesn’t paint the full picture and Burnley would have amassed far fewer points without him.

Christian Pulisic

Another player that was a shoe-in for this months award, Christian Pulisic has been going from strength to strength.

The American’s two goals and four assists were infleuncial in Chelsea’s bid for Champions League football next season.

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is never absent from the score sheet for long and this was certainly the case in July.

A whopping eight goals and two assists in July sees the Englishman nominated for the POTM award.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane bunced back from his pre-lockdown injury well after the break and pushed on to score five times in July.

Another worthy candidate for July’s Premier League POTM award.

Vote Now Open

The nominees are all in and it’s up to you to decide the winner.

HEV YOUR SAY: You can vote for your Premier League POTM here

Follow this link to cast your vote for July’s Premier League Player of the Month!

