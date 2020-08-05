BREAKING* FIFA 20: Premier League POTM – Michail Antonio wins July Award

West Ham striker Antonio has claimed the final POTM award of the season. Check out his card here!

The 2019/20 Premier League season finally came to an end in July, meaning the July was the final Player of the Month (POTM) award up for grabs.

After a superb month, which saw West Ham safe from relegation, Michail Antonio has been awarded July POTM – keep reading to find out more.

Michail Antonio wins July POTM

That’s right, EA has officially announced that West Ham striker, Michail Antonio has won July’s Premier league POTM award.

Michail Antonio had a stormer of a final month, scoring eight goals across seven games for the Hammers, helping secure the team’s safety from relegation.

Antonio’s most notable performance was against Norwich, where the Englishman netted four times!

Michail Antonio POTM SBC

If you want to unlock Michail Anontio’s 85-rated card, there is one SBC you’ll need to complete.

Exchange a squad featuring players from the Premier League

Min number of Premier League Players: 1

Min Squad Rating: 81

Min Team Chemistry: 60

Estimated cost: 15k PS4 / 20k Xbox One

