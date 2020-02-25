FIFA 20: Premier League POTM February Prediction (Player of the Month) – Aubameyang, Son & more

Liverpool remain at the summit with a massive 22-point lead, Arteta's Arsenal have gone seven games unbeaten, whilst the bottom four clubs continue to struggle.

Jamie Vardy’s form has dipped

and is now joined at the top of the scoring charts by Arsenal captain

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 17 goals.

Each month EA draws up a shortlist of players in contention to win Player of the Month (POTM) with the winner decided by a public vote - the winner's card is then made available through an SBC.

Keep reading as we look at who is in contention for this month.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (OVR 88 – SPOTM 91)

Gabonese hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been on fire in February scoring three in three for the Gunners. Aubameyang has carried on his goalscoring form from last season and is currently top of the charts with Jamie Vardy on 17 goals for the season.

Aubameyang could receive a second POTM of the season with a

91 OVR this month. His basic card is worth around 60,000 coins while his

Headliner costs closer to 1,000,000 coins.

Heung Min Son (OVR 87 – POTM 90)

Spurs’ Korean sensation Heung Min Son will be a huge loss after fracturing his arm in the win against Aston Villa, however he still managed three goals in February.

Son costs over 100,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One and

boasts a variety of special cards this season, with a 90 OVR IF card the

highest rated so far. A POTM card this month could also be rated 90 overall.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 85 – POTM 89)

Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes is yet to taste defeat in the Premier League. The Portuguese star has taken to the English game like a duck to water, scoring one and assisting two in his first three matches.

Fernandes could be awarded an 89-rated POTM in his first month in England. His basic card costs around 24,000 coins, and he could be in line for a first TOTW appearance this week since his move to Manchester too!

Nicolas Pepe (OVR 83 – POTM 88)

Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe is beginning to show signs of his best form this month. The Ivory Coast international scored once and assisted three more in just two games this month. Pepe also excelled in Arsenal’s second-half revival against Newcastle as he dominated the Magpies.

With an IF card already this month, Pepe could receive an 88 rated POTM card too. Pepe costs 3,300 coins on PS4 and 4,400 on Xbox One, while his two IF cards cost between 40,000 and 60,000 coins. His OTW card costs just slightly more at around 65,000 coins.

Rui Patricio (OVR 83 – POTM 88)

Three games, three clean sheets. What more can Rui Patricio do to receive February POTM. Wolves have remained unbeaten in February so far, although the goals appear to have dried up after two consecutive 0-0 draws at the start of the month.

Patricio costs 1,700 on PS4 and 2,400 on Xbox One and his IF

card costs in the region of 25,000 coins. A POTM card for the Portuguese

international could be rated 88 OVR.

