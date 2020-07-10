FIFA 20: Premier League POTM – Bruno Fernandes claims June Award
Bruno Fernandes was pivotal for Man United in June and has thus deservingly picked up the award.
Premier League fans around the world rejoiced when football resumed after a 3-month break.
The first month saw plenty of action, but it was Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes who stood out from the rest!
As a result, the Portuguese midfielder has won the Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for June – keep reading for more.
Bruno Fernandes wins June POTM
The Portuguese midfielder may have only joined in January, but he has already become a vital part of Man United’s team.
Fernandes has played a pivotal role in United’s push for Champions League football next season, as he scored three goals in three games, helping this side finish June unbeaten.
Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC
If you want to unlock Bruno Fernandes’ 91-rated card, there are three SBCs you’ll need to complete.
Exchange a squad featuring players from Manchester United
Min number of Man United Players: 1
Min Squad Rating: 84
Min Team Chemistry: 80
Extra Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Exchange a squad featuring players from the Premier League
Min number of Premier League Players: 1
Min Squad Rating: 84
Min Team Chemistry: 75
Extra Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Exchange a squad featuring 11 players
Min Team Chemistry: 5
Extra Reward: 1 Rare Player Pack
