FIFA 20: Premier League POTM – Bruno Fernandes claims June Award

Bruno Fernandes was pivotal for Man United in June and has thus deservingly picked up the award.

Premier League fans around the world rejoiced when football resumed after a 3-month break.

The first month saw plenty of action, but it was Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes who stood out from the rest!

As a result, the Portuguese midfielder has won the Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for June – keep reading for more.

Bruno Fernandes wins June POTM

The Portuguese midfielder may have only joined in January, but he has already become a vital part of Man United’s team.

BRUNO’S JUNHO: The Portuguese midfielder has won the Premier League POTM award for June

Fernandes has played a pivotal role in United’s push for Champions League football next season, as he scored three goals in three games, helping this side finish June unbeaten.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21

Bruno Fernandes POTM SBC

If you want to unlock Bruno Fernandes’ 91-rated card, there are three SBCs you’ll need to complete.

Exchange a squad featuring players from Manchester United

Min number of Man United Players: 1

Min Squad Rating: 84

Min Team Chemistry: 80

Extra Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

READ MORE: Will VAR feature in FIFA 21?

Exchange a squad featuring players from the Premier League

Min number of Premier League Players: 1

Min Squad Rating: 84

Min Team Chemistry: 75

Extra Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Exchange a squad featuring 11 players

Min Team Chemistry: 5

Extra Reward: 1 Rare Player Pack

READ MORE: 7 Confirmed Next-Gen Features for FIFA 21

Pre-order FIFA 21 now for 3-days Early Access!

With the season and FIFA 20 quickly nearing its end, it’s time to look towards FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 will release on Friday, 9 October 2020, but if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition you’ll receive your copy three days early on Tuesday 6 October!

The Ultimate Edition can be pre-ordered from GAME now for £89.99 (UK Only) or from Amazon for £89.99 / $99.99 (International) and is packed with extras.

Along with three days early access you get:

Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks

Cover Star Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent — A local youth prospect with world-class potential.

FUT Ambassador Player Pick — Choose 1 of 3 player items for 3 FUT matches.

Special Edition FUT Kits and stadium items

PRE-ORDER NOW: FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition (including 3-days Early Access)