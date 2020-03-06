FIFA 20 Premier League February POTM announced - Aubameyang, Fernandes & more

The nominations for FIFA 20's Premier League February Player of the Month are in, and the voting is open!

You can cast your ballot here.

There are six players who have dominated the Premier League in February, and one will get a special SBC card in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Keep reading to see who it might be.

These are the nominees.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Arsenal forward has been in fine form. He put away three goals in three Premier League games, including two beauties against Everton.

He has already claimed one POTM card as well as a 90 OVR Headliners card.

Marcos Alonso

The Chelsea wing-back was been deadly in front of goal in February. He scored a crucial goal against Spurs, and then both in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

He was sent off against Bayern in the Champions League, but that shouldn't count here.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The Everton youngster has been in fine form this season, and especially in February.

He found the back of the net twice last month, once against Crystal Palace and again in a losing effort against Arsenal. He's also closing in on a new contract with Everton.

Matt Doherty

The Wolves right back has been highly influential this season.

He picked up an assist against Norwich as Wolves didn't concede a Premier League goal for the whole month.

Bruno Fernandes

Man United's newest signing has found his feet remarkably quickly in the Premier League.

He bagged his first goal against Watford, before adding a second in the 1 March clash against Everton. Look out for big things from him.

Nick Pope

With 11 clean sheets so far this season, Nick Pope has been in strong form.

Not only did he keep Arsenal out in their clash, but he also kept Bournemouth and Newcastle quite in February.