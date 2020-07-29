FIFA 20 Pre-Season: UCL Road to the Final Federico Valverde SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & more

The Uruguayan midfielder is the first man to feature as the UCL RTTF promo returns!

The Pre-Season promo has arrived! And there is A LOT to take in!

The promo features heavily around the return of the upcoming UEFA competitions – both the Champions League and the Europa League – with upgrades to the current Road to the Final cards, as well as the impending release of many more!

Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde is the first recipient from the new batch of Road to the Final players. Here is everything you need to know!

This RTTF Valverde SBC will be live for eight days, expiring on Thursday, August 6, the day before Real Madrid take on Manchester City in their rescheduled last-16 second leg.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

This is a very nice card indeed, with the potential to get even better! But with a 2-1 deficit to overturn at the Etihad, the odds of Real getting to Lisbon are pretty slim!

With that in mind, EA have kept the requirements rather straightforward and pretty cheap! There is just one squad to submit in return for this 93-rated card, the requirements are as follows:

Federico Valverde

Minimum of one Real Madrid player

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 60

TOTAL COST: 58.4k PS4 / 56.6k Xbox One

Worth it?

As we have already mentioned, the odds of Real Madrid getting any further in the competition are quite slim, so we’ll take this card at face value.

To be fair, for under 60k, this is a very nice card indeed. All six of Valverde’s base stats are 85+ rated, with his passing and dribbling – both 93 OVR – his standout areas.

The Uruguayan’s ability on the ball is quite incredible, particularly his passing, as this card features 99 OVRs in both short passing and long passing. His 99-rated composure is also very important in keeping those ratings high when under pressure.

There is a stumbling block though. Valverde has 3* weak foot and 3* skill moves which, at this stage of FIFA, isn’t good at all. There aren’t any issues with his work-rates though, M/M is perfect for a box-to-box midfielder.

Given his price, we can’t complain too much. But we can’t see many people rushing to complete this one. There will be better SBC’s to come, we’re fairly certain of that!

