BREAKING* FIFA 20 POTM Ligue 1: Neymar claims January Player of the Month!

As we move towards March 2020, things are really heating up in Ligue 1.

However, it’s time to cast our minds all the way back to January as Ligue 1’s January Player of the Month (POTM) has been announced.

There’s a fair amount of the season yet to be played, but PSG are set to canter to another top-flight title, currently sitting 10 points ahead of their nearest challenger.

Keep reading to see what Neymar’s POTM award means for FIFA 20.

Neymar wins January POTM

EA’s official FIFA 20 Twitter have announced that Neymar has won Ligue 1’s, with an awesome montage of the Brazilian’s incredible month.

BRAZIL’S BEST: Neymar reminded the footballing world just how good he is in January

With a 92-rated base card, any POTM card for Neymar is expected to be something special and boy is it.

94-rated POTM Card

January was a month in which Neymar reminded the world just how good he is – the Brazilian hammered home five goals in three games and played an integral role for PSG, as they picked up seven points from a possible nine.

Neymar’s POTM card is made up of some incredible stats – his 98 dribbling and 96 acceleration means he’ll leave most defenders in his wake.

ALL-STAR STATS: Neymar’s POTM card has some simply unreal stats

In addition, his 91 finishing and 91 crossing will leave the opposition guessing as to whether the winger will cut in and shoot or whip a ball in.

It’s also worth noting that this card will be very useful over a set-piece, with stats of 92 curve and 91 free kick accuracy.

This sublime 94-rated card is available to redeem through completing a number of SBCs.

