FIFA 20: Player Moments Josh Maja SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Nigerian youngster has been amongst the goals for Bordeaux this season!

We’ve had a couple of days without an SBC but EA are back with a brand new special card for you to get your hands on.

It’s Bordeaux’s Nigerian forward Josh Maja who is the recipient tonight, picking up a Player Moments card which celebrates his hat trick against Nimes earlier this season.

We appreciate that many of you will likely be saving your money ahead of the Ultimate TOTSSF which we are expecting to land on Friday but we’ll still run you through this card and see if he’s worth your while!

This Player Moments Josh Maja card won’t be around for long! It will be live for just two days, expiring on Saturday, June 6.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads that need submitting in order to unlock this Josh Maja card. The requirements for both of the squads are as follows:

Ligue 1 Conforama

Minimum of one Ligue 1 Conforama player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 44.3k PS4 / 47.65k Xbox One

Top Performer

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost: 52.35k PS4 / 51.65k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 96.25k PS4 / 99.3k Xbox One

Worth it?

If you’re talking value for money, 100%!

On paper, this is an absolutely incredible card. Four of his five main stats are over 90-rated and the only one that isn’t is his passing, which is still very good at 88 OVR.

His pace is obviously incredible but that should come as no surprise if you’ve seen him play in real life and his shooting, particularly his finishing (96 OVR) is also very decent.

His dribbling includes maxed out 99 OVR’s in balance, reactions and composure so he should be very good on the ball and when he’s off it, 99-rated strength should help him overpower the opposition.

It’s disappointing to see 3*/3* and for many of you, that will be enough to give this one a miss but given his price, you can’t expect it to be much better in all honesty.

For under 100k this card is very good value for money, if you have a cheap side and are looking for an upgrade upfront then Maja is your man!

