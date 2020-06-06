FIFA 20: Player Moments Danny Ings: Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & More

The Englishman has revived his career at Southampton and now has an incredible SBC card available!

It’s Ultimate TOTS time, so that means that many of you are likely to be getting stuck into Weekend League in the hope of picking up some top tier player picks!

But there’s also plenty of other stuff going on on Ultimate Team. Season 7 dropped yesterday and includes some crazy player picks – including a 91-rated Gabriel Jesus – whilst there’s also a very nice Dries Mertens card availble via the SBC market.

Now Mertens isn’t the only new SBC card available. EA have gone and dropped a Player Moments Danny Ings card, which celebrates his goal verus Spurs earlier in the season.

Here is all the key information about the latest SBC to hit FIFA 20!

This Player Moments Danny Ings SBC will be live for six days, expiring on Friday, June 13.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads that you’ll need to submit in order to unlock this 93-rated Danny Ings card.

The requirements are as follows:

The Three Lions

Minimum of one English player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 71.95k PS4 / 67.95k Xbox One

Premier League

Minimum of one Premier League player

Minimum Squad Rating of 88

Minimum Team Chemistry of 55

Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 210.55k PS4 / 195.2k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 282.5k PS4 / 263.15k Xbox One

Worth it?

We’d say so!

In terms of the meta of FIFA 20, the way you want your strikers to play in order to get the most out of them, Danny Ings ticks all the boxes. He has 90+ OVR’s in pace (94), shooting (96) and dribbling (93) as well as very good physicality (89).

Looking to the in game stats, his agility (90) and balance (94) are both very good as is his positioning (99) and finishing (98). Not that we imagine many of you will be using Ings for his aerial threat but with 99 jumping and 99 heading accuracy, he’ll do a job in the air.

He has 4*/4* and M/H work rates which is ideal and, with a chemistry style that boosts his passing such as an Artist or a Maestro, you’ve got yourself one top tier striker!

We’d say he’s definitely worth the investment.

