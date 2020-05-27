FIFA 20: Player Moments Daichi Kamada SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Japanese forward scored one of Europe’s quickest hat-tricks and has been duly rewarded!

We may have seen the back of the Bundesliga TOTSSF, but that doesn’t mean EA can’t add one more special card for good measure!

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Daichi Kamada had one of the individual European performances of the season when he scored a 53-minute hattrick against Red Bull Salzburg. A performance which has earnt him this Player Moments card!

Here is everything you need to know about the SBC!

This Daichi Kamada SBC will run for three days, expiring on Saturday, May 30.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

You’ll be pleased to hear that there is only one squad that needs submitting in exchange for this 91-rated Kamada card. Sounds good, right? Well, here are the requirements:

Daichi Kamada

Minimum of one Bundesliga player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments Players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

TOTAL COST: 143.8k PS4 / 135.8k Xbox One

You can find solutions on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

The question of whether or not he’s worth it all depends on whether or not you want to fork out your TOTSSF fund on a Player Moments card.

In terms of value for money, he isn’t that bad, in fact, he’s one of the better SBC’s we’ve seen of late.

His pace is very nice as you’d expect and his shooting is incredible. He has maxed out 99 ratings in finishing and positioning whilst his shot power (93) and long shots (83) aren’t bad either.

His 94-dribbling includes 97 composure, 94 agility and 94 ball control and, with 4*/4*, he’ll breeze across the pitch. M/H work rates are perfect for this card too.

As we alluded to earlier, it all depends on whether or not you want to save your TOTSSF fund. If you need a new Bundesliga striker and none of the TOTS cards take your fancy, then we recommend you pick him up!

