FIFA 20: TOTS Moments Ansu Fati SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The record-breaking Barcelona youngster has had a breakthrough year IRL and now you can pick him up in FUT!

The La Liga Team of the Season hype is well and truly alive!

The team has been live for 24 hours and, with the likes of a 99-rated Lionel Messi in amongst the pack, there are plenty of FIFA gamers ploughing through Weekend League in the hope of seeing him pop up in next weeks red picks.

But if you don’t fancy waiting and instead want a brand new special La Liga card to add to your squad then we’ve got just the solution and his name is Ansu Fati.

He has a brand new Player Moments card out now and here is what you need to do to get him in your side!

This SBC won’t be around for long! The Player Moments Ansu Fati SBC will run for just three days, expiring on Tuesday, May 12.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads that need to be submitted in order to unlock this Ansu Fati card. The requirements for both squads are as follows:

La Masia

Minimum of one FC Barcelona player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost: 70.2k PS4 / 66.8k Xbox One

La Liga

Minimum of one La Liga player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 75.3k PS4 / 70.2k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 151.7k PS4 / 138.3k Xbox One

You can find solutions for this SBC over on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

This is actually a really nice card.

As is to be expected, he’s rapid! 94 sprint speed and 97 acceleration make up his 96 pace, whilst 99 agility and 99 balance will make him feel even quicker when he’s on the ball.

92 dribbling and 90 ball control should help him glide past would be challenges, whilst his 90-rated finishing And 89 composure means he should be able to test the keeper if found in a goalscoring position.

His physicality is a little on the low side but strength is never going to be a key part of his game and, with 4*/4*, he’ll have the ability to get out of sticky situations without the need for strength.

It’s a pretty reasonable price for the card, we’d say go for it!

