FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #21 now available on PC, Patch Notes, Ultimate Team, Volta & more

Another small adjustment by EA with attention instead turning to the new game’s release in October.

Title Update #21 is now ready for PC on FIFA 20 and it is only a small one.

Check out the full details below.

The latest FIFA 20 Title Update arrived on Tuesday, 18 August on PC with it coming to other consoles at a later date.

Ultimate Team

In recent updates we have seen the welcome addition of searching by exact player card.

Title Update #21 has addressed the following issues:

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on PS5

When searching for Player Items with the Defender/Midfielder/Forward modifier, the Special Quality Filter would display unselected Item rarities.

Removed an unused tab in the Special Quality filter which appeared in some languages.

EA has acknowledged difficulties with saving certain clothing items to your avatar on Volta Football.

They are working towards fixing this problem in a future title update.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21