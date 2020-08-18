[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #21 now available on PC, Patch Notes, Ultimate Team, Volta & more

Another small adjustment by EA with attention instead turning to the new game’s release in October.

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Aug 18, 2020
fifa 20 title update 21 lukaku

Title Update #21 is now ready for PC on FIFA 20 and it is only a small one.

Check out the full details below.

Title Update #21 now available on PC

The latest FIFA 20 Title Update arrived on Tuesday, 18 August on PC with it coming to other consoles at a later date.

Ultimate Team

In recent updates we have seen the welcome addition of searching by exact player card.

Title Update #21 has addressed the following issues:

  • When searching for Player Items with the Defender/Midfielder/Forward modifier, the Special Quality Filter would display unselected Item rarities.
  • Removed an unused tab in the Special Quality filter which appeared in some languages.

Volta Football

EA has acknowledged difficulties with saving certain clothing items to your avatar on Volta Football.

They are working towards fixing this problem in a future title update.

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

