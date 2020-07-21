[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #20 RELEASED on PC – Ultimate Team changes & more

Just a quick fix this time, but EA have updated one of their latest features to improve the user experience.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Jul 21, 2020
fifa 20 adama traore title update 20

After Title Update #19, the search by special card has finally been adjusted to make it easier to find the card you want.

EA could be forgiven for focusing on FIFA 21 at this time, but it is still good to see them adding new features to FIFA 20.

Contents hide
1 Title Update #20
2 Ultimate Team
3 Changes

PRE-ORDER FIFA 21 ULTIMATE EDITION NOW!

Title Update #20

The latest Title Update is available from Tuesday, 21 July on PC.

This one is just a quick fix so nothing major to download.

Ultimate Team

After update #19 added a great new feature that allows you to search by card type rather than just “special”, EA have made an adjustment.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on PS5

As just a quick fix, EA have removed the Bronze TOTW and Bronze Champions League options in the search option.

There are no cards that match these criteria so they were essentially pointless.

Changes

Removed TOTW and FUT Champions Bronze Player Item rarities from displaying on the Special Quality Filter as these items are not present in-game.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon