FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #20 RELEASED on PC – Ultimate Team changes & more

Just a quick fix this time, but EA have updated one of their latest features to improve the user experience.

After Title Update #19, the search by special card has finally been adjusted to make it easier to find the card you want.

EA could be forgiven for focusing on FIFA 21 at this time, but it is still good to see them adding new features to FIFA 20.

The latest Title Update is available from Tuesday, 21 July on PC.

This one is just a quick fix so nothing major to download.

Ultimate Team

After update #19 added a great new feature that allows you to search by card type rather than just “special”, EA have made an adjustment.

As just a quick fix, EA have removed the Bronze TOTW and Bronze Champions League options in the search option.

There are no cards that match these criteria so they were essentially pointless.

Changes

Removed TOTW and FUT Champions Bronze Player Item rarities from displaying on the Special Quality Filter as these items are not present in-game.

