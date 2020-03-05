FIFA 20 Patch: ALL 17 new Star Heads in Title Update #12

EA's latest patch, Title Update #12, is now live on FIFA 20 across all platforms.
For every change in the new patch, read our full Title Update piece here.
Otherwise, keep reading to see every new Star Head (player face) that has been added.
Club America
There are nine new Star Heads for the Mexican side, including their manager.
Oscar Jiminez
Ruben Gonzalez
Henry Martin
Bruno Valdez
Nicolas Benedetti
Jorge Sanchez
Sebastian Cordoba
Antonio Lopez
Miguel Herrera (Manager)
Pumas UNAM
Five Pumas haplayers have updated game faces.
Alfredo Saldivar
Juan Pablo Vigon
Luis Quintana
Leonel Lopez
Pablo Jaquez
Monarcas
Just the one new Star Head for Monarcas.
Martin Rodriguez
Correcaminos
There's also one Star Head for Correcaminos.
Miguel Fraga
Icon
The Argentinian legend has been given a new Icons card and has the Star Head to go with it.