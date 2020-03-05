header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

05 Mar 2020

FIFA 20 Patch: ALL 17 new Star Heads in Title Update #12

FIFA 20 Patch: ALL 17 new Star Heads in Title Update #12

There are 17 new player faces as part of the most recent EA update - here they are with their pictures.

Jump To
link decal

Club America

link decal

Pumas UNAM

link decal

Monarcas

link decal

Correcaminos

link decal

Icon

EA's latest patch, Title Update #12, is now live on FIFA 20 across all platforms.

For every change in the new patch, read our full Title Update piece here.

Otherwise, keep reading to see every new Star Head (player face) that has been added.

Club America

There are nine new Star Heads for the Mexican side, including their manager.

Oscar Jiminez

oscar jiminez fifa 20 star head

Ruben Gonzalez

ruben gonzalez fifa 20 star heads

Henry Martin

henry martin fifa 20 star heads

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 2 – Ronaldo, Ribery, Richarlison & more

Bruno Valdez

bruno valdez fifa 20 star heads

Nicolas Benedetti

nicolas bendetti club america

Jorge Sanchez

jorge sanchez fifa 20 star heads

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Winter Refresh – Players with upgraded skills and weak foot

Sebastian Cordoba

cordoba fifa 20 star head

Antonio Lopez

antonio lopez fifa 20 star heads

Miguel Herrera (Manager)

miguel herrera fifa 20 star head

Pumas UNAM

Five Pumas haplayers have updated game faces.

Alfredo Saldivar

alfredo saldivar star head fifa 20

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – ALL 89 new Prime Icon Moments Cards

Juan Pablo Vigon

juan pablo vigon fifa 20 star heads

Luis Quintana

luis quintana fifa 20 star head

Leonel Lopez

leonel lopez fifa 20 star head

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 2 – Ronaldo, Ribery, Richarlison & more

Pablo Jaquez

pablo jaquez fifa 20 star head

Monarcas

Just the one new Star Head for Monarcas.

Martin Rodriguez

martin rodriguez fifa 20 star heads

Correcaminos

There's also one Star Head for Correcaminos.

Miguel Fraga

miguel fraga star head fifa 20

Icon

The Argentinian legend has been given a new Icons card and has the Star Head to go with it.

Juan Roman Riquelme

riquelme star head fifa 20 icon

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Patch - Every change in Title Update #12

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy