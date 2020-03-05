FIFA 20 Patch: ALL 17 new Star Heads in Title Update #12

EA's latest patch, Title Update #12, is now live on FIFA 20 across all platforms.

For every change in the new patch, read our full Title Update piece here.

Otherwise, keep reading to see every new Star Head (player face) that has been added.

Club America

There are nine new Star Heads for the Mexican side, including their manager.

Oscar Jiminez

Ruben Gonzalez

Henry Martin

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 2 – Ronaldo, Ribery, Richarlison & more

Bruno Valdez

Nicolas Benedetti

Jorge Sanchez

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Winter Refresh – Players with upgraded skills and weak foot

Sebastian Cordoba

Antonio Lopez

Miguel Herrera (Manager)

Pumas UNAM

Five Pumas haplayers have updated game faces.

Alfredo Saldivar

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – ALL 89 new Prime Icon Moments Cards

Juan Pablo Vigon

Luis Quintana

Leonel Lopez

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 2 – Ronaldo, Ribery, Richarlison & more

Pablo Jaquez

Monarcas

Just the one new Star Head for Monarcas.

Martin Rodriguez

Correcaminos

There's also one Star Head for Correcaminos.

Miguel Fraga

Icon

The Argentinian legend has been given a new Icons card and has the Star Head to go with it.

Juan Roman Riquelme

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Patch - Every change in Title Update #12