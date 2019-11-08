FIFA 20 October Player of the Month: Jamie Vardy beats Jack Grealish and Willian to scoop FUT item

Jamie Vardy has picked up October's Player of the Month Award.

The 32-year-old has been in impressive form as Leicester continue their strong start to the season.

Brendan Rodgers' Foxes are currently in third place in the Premier League table, eight points off leaders Liverpool.

Vardy's been instrumental in their success, finding the net against Burnley and leading the Golden Boot race with nine goals in the league campaign.

'It's great to win the award but it just shows what the team have been doing as well,' he told premierleague.com.

'We've been putting good performances in and fortunately for me I have been getting the chances and putting them away.'

Vardy , who also scored a hat-trick in the club's 9-0 demolition of Southampton, was voted for by fans as the stand-out player last month, beating beat Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Dean Henderson, Willian and Youri Tielemans to the gong.

The Leicester striker's POTM FUT item will be available via squad battles challenges from 6pm.