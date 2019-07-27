FIFA 27 Jul 2019 FIFA 20: Napoli player ratings predictions How will Napoli look next season? Koulibaily & Insigne are still set to be among the best players in the game. Jump To Alex Meret (OVR 75 - 78) Giovanni Di Lorenzo (OVR 69 - 75) Kostas Manolas (OVR 85 - 84) Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 88 - 89) Faozi Ghoulam (OVR 81 - 79) Jose Callejon (OVR 84 - 83) Allan (OVR 84 - 84) Fabian Ruiz (OVR 81 - 82) Lorenzo Insigne (OVR 88 - 88) Dries Mertens (OVR 87 - 86) Arkadiusz Milik (OVR 82 - 83) On the bench Alex Meret (OVR 75 - 78)Giovanni Di Lorenzo (OVR 69 - 75)Kostas Manolas (OVR 85 - 84)Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 88 - 89)Faozi Ghoulam (OVR 81 - 79)Jose Callejon (OVR 84 - 83)Allan (OVR 84 - 84)Fabian Ruiz (OVR 81 - 82)Lorenzo Insigne (OVR 88 - 88)Dries Mertens (OVR 87 - 86)Arkadiusz Milik (OVR 82 - 83)On the bench