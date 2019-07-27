header decal
27 Jul 2019

FIFA 20: Napoli player ratings predictions

FIFA 20: Napoli player ratings predictions

How will Napoli look next season? Koulibaily & Insigne are still set to be among the best players in the game.

Alex Meret (OVR 75 - 78)

link decal

Giovanni Di Lorenzo (OVR 69 - 75)

link decal

Kostas Manolas (OVR 85 - 84)

link decal

Kalidou Koulibaly (OVR 88 - 89)

link decal

Faozi Ghoulam (OVR 81 - 79)

link decal

Jose Callejon (OVR 84 - 83)

link decal

Allan (OVR 84 - 84)

link decal

Fabian Ruiz (OVR 81 - 82)

link decal

Lorenzo Insigne (OVR 88 - 88)

link decal

Dries Mertens (OVR 87 - 86)

link decal

Arkadiusz Milik (OVR 82 - 83)

link decal

