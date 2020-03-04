FIFA 20: Ligue 1 POTM Prediction February - Mbappe, Di Maria, Dembele & more

The domestic season in France is fast drawing to a close and at the end of February, the table is really beginning to take shape.

PSG are cantering to yet another title - 13 points clear of their nearest rivals Marseille - and the relegation candidates are starting to take shape.

Toulouse look all but relegated as they sit 14 points adrift of safety, whilst Amiens don't look too pretty either, they are five adrift of the relegation playoff spot.

It was a busy month, with some teams playing as many as six games, here is our five-man shortlist for the Ligue 1 POTM award for February - who would receive a boosted SBC card on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 89 - POTM 94)

Now this would be huge! PSG striker Kylian Mbappe who may have not have featured in all of PSG's games this month, but certainly made an impression when he did.

Four games and four goals is the kind of return we have grown to expect from the ridiculously talented forward. Could we see him replace Neymar Jr as February's Player of the Month?

Angel Di Maria (OVR 86 - POTM 90)

Another fine month for the PSG winger who featured in five games for the table-topping side as they continued their cruise to the title.

PSG picked up 16 points from a possible 18 in the month and in his five appearances, Di Maria scored one and set up six goals. Not a bad month for the Argentine.

Moussa Dembele (OVR 80 - POTM 86)

February was the quite the enjoyable month if you're a fan of Olympique Lyonnais after that huge CL win over Juventus.

League form wasn't great, just five points from a possible 15, but that didn't stop French forward Moussa Dembele from chipping in with four goals and an assist to stand him in good stead for a potential POTM award.

Dario Benedetto (OVR 79 - POTM 85)

Marseille have enjoyed quite the season so far, currently sitting second in the Ligue 1 standings.

10 points from a possible 15 in the month helped them to build an eight-point buffer on Rennes in third, with Argentine Dario Benedetto pitching in with four goals for his side.

Adam Ounas (OVR 75 - POTM 83)

February was a mixed bag for Nice, who continue in their quest to secure European football for next season.

Adam Ounas contributed towards their tally of seven points last month as he bagged two goals and two assists in four outings. An outsider for the POTM award but a contender nonetheless.

