FIFA 20: Ligue 1 Player of The Month Prediction November (POTM) - Di Maria, Payet & more

As the Christmas schedule begins, it is no surprise to see who sits at the top of the tree in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain current hold a five-point lead over second placed Marseille, they also have a game in hand over their nearest rivals.

It is OM who are the league's form team, having been the only side to pick up maximum points in November, as they try to solidify their place in the league's top four.

The winner of the Player of the Month prize will be rewarded with an item in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, attainable by an SBC (Squad Building Challenge) task.

Here is RealSport's pick for the five standout performers from November's action.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 86 - POTM 88)

The first name in our list, making his second successive shortlist, is PSG’s Angel Di Maria.

After a shock defeat to Dijon on the 1st November, despite Di Maria setting up Mbappe for the opening goal, PSG went on to win their next two fixtures, with Di Maria grabbing a goal in each.

His base card (86) is on the market for 13k and his inform (87) can be picked up for between 60-65k.

Dimitri Payet (OVR 81 - POTM 86)

With Marseille in the best form in the league, it;s no surprise to see one of their best players in the list, former West Ham man Dimitri Payet.

Payet missed four matches in late September/October through suspension but made up for lost time in style, scoring two goals and picking up one assist as Marseille aim to dethrone PSG.

There are three different types of card on the market for Payet currently. His base card (81) costs between 1,000 and 2,000, his LW in-form (84) costs just under 20k on both platforms and his Ultimate Scream (86) costs 65k on PS4 and 70k on Xbox One.

Denis Bouanga (OVR 75 - POTM 85)

Next up is another attacking player, Saint-Etienne’s Gabonese winger Denis Bouanga.

Bouanga scored three goals in as many matches for Saint-Etienne in November, including the only goal in a 1-0 win over Monaco at the beginning of the month, as his side picked up seven points from a possible nine to move up to seventh.

Bouanga’s base card (75) is available for 500 coins, whilst his 81-rated inform will cost you just over 10k.

Andy Delort (OVR 78 - POTM 84)

Another side to go unbeaten during November was Montpellier, with their striker Andy Delort in amongst the goals.

He grabbed two goals in four games, as well as picking up an assist in Montpellier’s 3-0 win over Toulouse. Eight points from a possible 12 means that Montpellier currently sit in fourth, above both Bordeaux and Nantes thanks to their superior goal difference.

Delort’s base card is currently trading for 400 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One.

Ludovic Butelle (OVR 74 - POTM 83)

It’s rare that you see a ‘keeper in amongst the nominations for player of the month, however after three clean sheets in four games in November, Ludovic Butelle deserves just that.

In fact, Butelle went 422 minutes without conceding a goal before Arnaud Lusamba grabbed the equaliser for Nice yesterday, a game that the hosts would go on to win 3-1. Butelle’s excellence has helped Angers to third in Ligue 1.

His 74-rated silver card is currently trading for 1.2k on PS4 and 3.4k on Xbox One.