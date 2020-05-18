FIFA 20: Liga NOS TOTSSF Objectives Jeremy Mathieu – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card review & more

The Frenchman has been a rock at the back for Sporting and you can unlock him for free!

Another day, another TOTS!

Today saw the launch of the Liga NOS TOTSSF, with the biggest and best names in the Portuguese top flight awarded some very decent looking cards!

If you don’t want to shell out your hard earned cash, the Objectives player might be the one for you, the man in question today? Jeremy Mathieu!

The former Barcelona man is now plying his trade in Lisbon with Sporting and you can pick his TOTS card up for free! Here’s how:

How to unlock TOTSSF Mathieu

As always, there are four tasks that you have to complete in order to unlock the French centre half.

They can be done on either Squad Battles or Rivals and they are as follows:

LaLiga Liverpool – Score 2 goals in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using LaLiga players with min. 80 PHY

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack Defensive Detail – Assist in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Defenders

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Providing in Portugal – Assist with a Through Ball in 3 separate Rivals matches using Liga NOS players

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack Formed in France – Score a Finesse goal in 4 separate Rivals wins using French players

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Worth the grind?

This is actually a very well rounded card.

Being a centre half, you’ll instantly look towards the Frenchman’s defending and physical, which, at 93 OVR and 91 OVR respectively, are pretty strong.

His pace (78 OVR) isn’t the worst, whilst his passing and dribbling are surprisingly good, meaning you’ll be able to play out from the back with ease.

And let’s be honest, even if you’re not going to use him, his objectives are pretty straightforward and he’ll be a great card for throwing into an SBC!

