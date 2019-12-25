FIFA 20: La Liga Player of the Month prediction December (POTM) – Messi, Suarez, Griezmann & more

Yet another top European league who have taken their annual winter break is the Spanish top flight, La Liga Santander.

Despite a somewhat mixed start to the season for both sides, it’s as you were for Spain’s powerhouse duo, Barcelona and Real Madrid, who currently occupy the top two spots in the league.



Flip the table on its head and it’s Barcelona’s local rivals Espanyol who look to be in real danger, sitting rock bottom with just the two wins this season leaving them on a lowly 10 points.

The question is, which of the league’s individual talents have made the headlines this month and which should walk away with the POTM award for December?

Here is RealSport’s picks for the La Liga Santander player of the month award for December.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – POTM 97)

He’s back! The winner of the November player of the month has shone once again in December and is in with a real shout of back-to-back awards.



Four goals and an assist in four games is about the standard you expect from one of the greatest players to ever play the game. An undefeated month leaves his side top of the tree this Christmas.

You don’t need us to tell you this but if you want to purchase Messi, you’ll have to stump up some serious cash, one million coins to be exact.

Luis Suarez (OVR 89 – POTM 91)

Whilst Messi is understandably the main man in Barcelona, his teammate Luis Suarez was their main man in December.

He had a key contribution towards eight of his sides 12 goals in the month, scoring three and assisting five. A man who’s position at Barcelona has been the talk of the papers in recent months, will we see a revitalised Luis Suarez in 2020?

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Top 10 Centre Backs to sign

Suarez is yet to receive any special cards this season, but his base card can be picked up for just 40k.

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89 – POTM 91)

Barcelona have one of the most feared front lines in Europe and all three of them are in the running for Decembers player of the month award.

The three players combined to score 11 of the sides 12 goals in December, with Griezmann chipping in with three of those goals as well as a solitary assist.

READ MORE: Cheap FUT ICON reviews

Griezmann’s base card is now available for under 100k on both platforms, whilst his most expensive card (90 OVR OTW) will cost you upwards of 600k.

Joaquin (OVR 80 – POTM 85)

We move away from Barcelona now with the inclusion of Real Betis wide man Joaquin.

It was a mixed month for his side, who picked up one win, one draw and two losses in the month, although Joaquin did not play in the weekend’s defeat to Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard scored three in three appearances in the month.

His base card (80 OVR) is available for discard value whilst his 83 rated inform will set you back between 10-15k on both platforms.

Roger (OVR 77 – POTM 82)

The last name in our list of the top five players this month is Levante striker Roger.

Roger featured in three games for his side this month, including back to back wins to end the year, as they picked up six points out of a possible 12. He scored four goals in December, including a double in the weekend win over Celta Vigo.

Roger’s 77 rated base card can be purchased for just 450 coins on both platforms.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Top 10 Centre Backs to sign