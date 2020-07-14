FIFA 20: La Liga Player of the Month (POTM) Karim Benzema SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

His side are on course for a first La Liga title in three years, and his goals have played a big part in that!

Things are hotting up in Spain’s top flight as the season draws towards a conclusion.

Prior to the Coronavirus-enforced break it was Barcelona who looked to be the favourites to pick up the title, as they lead rival’s Real Madrid by two points – but it’s been all change since then!

Madrid have been perfect since returning. Picking up nine wins out of nine as they lead Barcelona by four points with just two games to go. Unsurprisingly it’s one of their men who has been named POTM.

French striker Karim Benzema has been named the La Liga POTM for June and as a result, has a brand-new SBC card in-game. Here is all the information you need to know.

As always with these POTM SBC’s, you will have a fair amount of time to complete the challenges. It will expire in 27 days, on Monday, August 10.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

Let’s face it, Ultimate Team is starting to die down now, and with that in mind, EA have started to significantly reduce the cost of these SBC’s, and rightly so.

The POTM promo would usually be wrapped up way before the TOTS was released but due to the issues off the field this season, that hasn’t been the case.

There is just one squad that you have to submit in order to unlock this POTM Karim Benzema card. The requirements for that squad are as follows:

Karim Benzema

Minimum of one Real Madrid player

Minimum Squad Rating of 82

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

TOTAL COST: 37k PS4 / 44k Xbox One

Worth it?

Yes and no.

A 92-rated Karim Benzema for 37k would usually be far to good to turn down. However, at this stage of FIFA, is he going to get into many teams? Probably not.

His card isn’t bad, in fact, it’s actually pretty good! He has all the qualities that you need from a starting striker in FIFA 20, his in-game stats are headed by 98 positioning, 98 ball control and 95 composure.

94 finishing coupled with 4*/4* is very nice for a ST/CF. L/M work-rates are a little strange but could be worse. His pace is a little on the slow side, 84 OVR consisting of 86 acceleration and 81 sprint speed.

He might be worth picking up to be used in a future SBC if you don’t actually want him for your squad. But we can’t imagine many people will be rushing to their consoles to grab this one.

