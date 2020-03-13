FIFA 20 Icon Swaps 3: Release date, player predictions, card design, Reddit leaks & more

FIFA 20 Icon Swaps 3: Release date, player pred...

*WATCH* F1 2020 Australian Grand Prix cancelled: McLaren withdrawal, coronavirus, FIA, F1 2019, setup, what next, & more

*WATCH* F1 2020 Australian Grand Prix cancelled...

MLB The Show 20 Diamond Dynasty: The best option in your Legend Diamond Choice Pack

MLB The Show 20 Diamond Dynasty: The best optio...

E3 2020 Cancelled: Square Enix explore options to showcase 2020 games– Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel’s Avengers, Kingdom Hearts 3 & more

E3 2020 Cancelled: Square Enix explore options ...

GTA Online: Is The Vigilante worth it? Specs, upgrades, performance, price, review & more

GTA Online: Is The Vigilante worth it? Specs, u...

MLB The Show 20 Review: A home run of a game

MLB The Show 20 Review: A home run of a game...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: MrSavage Player Profile: Background, Earnings, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: MrSavage Player Profil...

Madden 21: 2K & NFL deal could force EA to revive NFL Blitz/Street

Madden 21: 2K & NFL deal could force EA to...

FIFA 20: 88 Kai Havertz In-Form Player Review

FIFA 20: 88 Kai Havertz In-Form Player Review...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: 72hrs Player Profile: Background, Earnings, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: 72hrs Player Profile: ...

FIFA 21 Demo: Release Date, teams, features, game modes, Volta, Career Mode, gameplay, Next Gen & more

FIFA 21 Demo: Release Date, teams, features, ga...

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Release date, master, solo challenges, programs, trophies, packs, update, OVR, cards, & more

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Release date, master, s...

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, Playable Zelda, Multiplayer Co-Op, Switch & everything else we know

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: Traile...

FIFA 21: Release Date, Trailer, Demo, Career Mode, Ultimate Team, Cover Star, FUT Icons, Pro Clubs, Next Gen, PS5, Xbox Series X, Cross-Platform & more

FIFA 21: Release Date, Trailer, Demo, Career Mo...

FIFA 20 St Patrick’s Day Promo COUNTDOWN: Release date, time, kit, Objectives, SBCs & more

FIFA 20 St Patrick’s Day Promo COUNTDOWN:...

Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok: Map, leaks, release date, gameplay, plot, PS5, Xbox Series X and everything you need to know

Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok: Map, leaks, re...

FIFA

FIFA 20 Icon Swaps 3: Release date, player predictions, card design, Reddit leaks & more

With FUT Season 4 about to wrap up, it’s time to look towards which Icons could be on offer next season.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 13, 2020
fifa 20 icon swaps 3 fut

We’re now at the end of FIFA 20’s FUT Season 4, meaning that Season 5 is just around the corner, ushering in a new period of fresh content and rewards.

One of the more anticipated aspects of a new FUT Season is the new set of Icon Swaps that will become available – Icon Swaps 3.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new set of Icon Swaps.

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
Contents hide
1 Release Date
2 Icon Swaps 3 Predictions
3 Card Design
4 Leaked Prime Icon Code

Release Date

Icon Swap set 2 will expire at the end of FUT Season 4, which is Friday, 13 March.

As a result, we could see the new Icon Swaps 3 drop as early as 6pm GMT on Friday, 13 March.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 St Patrick’s Day Countdown

If not tonight, then the new Icon Swaps will drop very soon, with Friday, 20 March being the latest we expect it.

Icon Swaps 3 Predictions

The following predictions are from our very own Matt Thomas, who posted his predictions on his MattFUTTrading Twitter account.

Icon Swap Set 3 Prediction
TOP TIER: As it’s the final Icon Swaps of FIFA 20, we’re expecting big things

Clearly Matt is expecting big things from Icon Swaps 3, but this is no surprise considering it will be the final Icon Swaps of FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Player Days EXPLAINED – Everything you need to know about EA’s latest promo

With a lack of Icon SBCs so far in FIFA 20, a release of top tier cards through Icon Swaps would be a nice way to obtain these legends without having to fork out masses of cash.

Card Design

According to a recent post on the FIFA sub-Reddit, the card design for Icon Swaps 3 has already been released.

icons swaps 3 card design fifa 20

As you can see, t’s not exactly revolutionary – in fact, it’s basically the previous Icon Swap designs but with a three at the top.

Thankfully, this isn’t the only leak to come from Reddit.

Leaked Prime Icon Code

Another FIFA sub-Reddit post draws attention to a recent Twitter post from data miner, @Ester_FIFA.

icon swap set 3 fifa 20 leak
CODEBREAKER: Data miner, Ester_FIFA, has found this new code in FIFA 20

As you can see, the code reveals that something to do with Prime Icon Players is on the way.

This is surely in relation to the new Icon Swaps – does it confirm that top tier cards are on the way?

Be sure to check up on this page as we will update it with any breaking news on the new promo.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Player Days – ALL cards so far

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.