FIFA 20 Icon Swaps 3: Release date, player predictions, card design, Reddit leaks & more

With FUT Season 4 about to wrap up, it’s time to look towards which Icons could be on offer next season.

We’re now at the end of FIFA 20’s FUT Season 4, meaning that Season 5 is just around the corner, ushering in a new period of fresh content and rewards.

One of the more anticipated aspects of a new FUT Season is the new set of Icon Swaps that will become available – Icon Swaps 3.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the new set of Icon Swaps.

Icon Swap set 2 will expire at the end of FUT Season 4, which is Friday, 13 March.

As a result, we could see the new Icon Swaps 3 drop as early as 6pm GMT on Friday, 13 March.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 St Patrick’s Day Countdown

If not tonight, then the new Icon Swaps will drop very soon, with Friday, 20 March being the latest we expect it.

Icon Swaps 3 Predictions

The following predictions are from our very own Matt Thomas, who posted his predictions on his MattFUTTrading Twitter account.

TOP TIER: As it’s the final Icon Swaps of FIFA 20, we’re expecting big things

Clearly Matt is expecting big things from Icon Swaps 3, but this is no surprise considering it will be the final Icon Swaps of FIFA 20’s Ultimate Team.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Player Days EXPLAINED – Everything you need to know about EA’s latest promo

With a lack of Icon SBCs so far in FIFA 20, a release of top tier cards through Icon Swaps would be a nice way to obtain these legends without having to fork out masses of cash.

Card Design

According to a recent post on the FIFA sub-Reddit, the card design for Icon Swaps 3 has already been released.

As you can see, t’s not exactly revolutionary – in fact, it’s basically the previous Icon Swap designs but with a three at the top.

Thankfully, this isn’t the only leak to come from Reddit.

Leaked Prime Icon Code

Another FIFA sub-Reddit post draws attention to a recent Twitter post from data miner, @Ester_FIFA.

CODEBREAKER: Data miner, Ester_FIFA, has found this new code in FIFA 20

As you can see, the code reveals that something to do with Prime Icon Players is on the way.

This is surely in relation to the new Icon Swaps – does it confirm that top tier cards are on the way?

Be sure to check up on this page as we will update it with any breaking news on the new promo.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Player Days – ALL cards so far