FIFA 20: Hero Joe Bryan SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & more

The Englishman was the hero for Fulham as they sealed an immediate return to the Premier League.

So there we have it, Fulham have secured the final spot in the 2020/21 Premier League.

We knew there was a Hero card coming for the man who made the difference, but few would’ve predicted a double from left back Joe Bryan to secure the Cottagers promotion!

Here is all the key information about his brand-new card!

Expiry Date

For you Fulham fans who are still celebrating fear not, as you have six days to complete this SBC. It will expire on Tuesday, August 11.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

Joe Bryan was the man of the moment – scoring twice as Fulham saw off pre-match favourites Brentford by two goals to one – earning him this boosted Hero card.

It is quite the upgrade as well, Bryan goes up 21 ratings to a 93 OVR. Here is what you need to do to get him in your club.

Minimum of one English player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 50

TOTAL COST: 96k PS4 / 99k Xbox One

Worth it?

A left-back wouldn’t have been many peoples first choice for this SBC, we imagine the likes of an Aleksandar Mitrovic or Said Benrahma would’ve been preferred, but it is quite the card nonetheless.

Five of Bryans six base stats are 90+ rated, only his 88-rated shooting falls below that mark but, for a left-back, it isn’t too shabby!

HERO! Commeth the hour, commeth Joe Bryan!

His 85-rated free-kick accuracy seems apt given the fact that his first goal came directly from a set piece, whilst his 95-rated pace reflects his burst down the left flank to complete a one-two with Mitrovic for his second.

It’s a pretty incredible card, albeit in a difficult league to build into a starting XI, although he is English, so that should help massively.

He’s very cheap and definitely of an ‘end-game’ level. We reckon a few people will be heading out to pick this one up. Definitely worth it in our opinion.

