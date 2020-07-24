FIFA 20: Hero Adebayo Akinfenwa added to Ultimate Team

The Beast helped Wycombe to the Championship for the first time in their history!

It’s Friday night. That can mean only one thing, new FIFA content!

And tonight’s content is not what we were expecting! FIFA LEGEND Adebayo Akinfenwa has been rewarded for his role in getting Wycombe Wanderers to the Championship with a brand new Hero card, which for the first time will feature 99 physicality!

The Beast!

Anyone who has played FIFA in the last five years will know the name Adebayo Akinfenwa.

The 38-year-old striker was once again named the strongest player in FIFA 20 – coming in with 98-rated strength on his base card – a title he has held since FIFA 14.

But now, for the first time, the Beast will have 99-rated physicality in game!

FIFA 21’s Strongest Man?

It was announced last week that the veteran striker has signed a one-year contract with Wycombe, making the Englishman a Championship striker for the first time in his career.

But will he be able to make it eight on the spin and be named the strongest player in FIFA 21?

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly wasn’t far behind Bayo in FIFA 20, but with Championship footy on the cards, we are sure Akinfenwa will do all it takes to stay at the peak of his fitness, and keep hold of that title!

