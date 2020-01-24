FIFA 20 Headliners Leak: New loading page reveals Team 2 players?

Headliners dropped last week on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team and it has been received extremely well by the gaming community.

This is because Headliners‘ live cards have proven to be some of the most exciting cards in the game.

This campaign operates similarly to Ones to Watch cards, except with Headliners, the player’s rating will always remain one point higher than their latest in-form card.

FIFA fans have been desperate to find out which players will be arriving in Headliners Team 2 and now a new leak has emerged online.

New loading screen, new leaks?

A new Headliners loading page dropped on Ultimate Team yesterday, and some eagle-eyed gamers have taken to Reddit to point out that EA may well have dropped some hints.

CRACK THE CODE: The new loading screen includes a number of hints

Evidently, the middle card on the loading screen reveals that a 90-rated card with tricky feet will be arriving in Team 2.

In addition, the card on the left includes a small detail where the flag usually is – this is a hint at the player’s nationality, however, we’re yet to decipher which country it is!

The biggest giveaway is a leaked detail on the right Headliners card.

Ajax Star

The third card reveals part of the club logo and all signs point towards an Ajax Headliners card.

CLOSER LOOK: The card above matches the helmet on the Ajax logo

If you look at the zoomed-in image of the Headliners card above and compare it to the Ajax badge below, it seems pretty obvious that the card features the helmet of the Greek hero, Ajax.

GREEK HERO: The Dutch club is named after the Greek hero who famously features in the Iliad

However, which Ajax star is most likely to feature in the next Headliners release?

Headliners Ajax Prediction

Gamers have been discussing which Ajax star will be released as a Headliner, with Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek being the most popular suggestions.

But what would their cards look like?

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 85 – Headliners 88)

After his stellar performances in the Champions League so far, Hakim Ziyech earned himself an 87 rated TOTTGS FUT card.

Therefore, his Headliners card would come in at a deadly 88 overall, with some seriously good dribbling and passing stats.

Donny van de Beek (OVR 81 – Headliners 85)

Donny van de Beek has played some of his best football for Ajax this season, contributing seven goals and four assists in the Eredivisie so far.

His Headliners card would come in at 85 overall, due to his 84 rated In-Form, with some great all-round stats for a defensive mid.

Team 2 Release Date

The new set of Headliners cards drops at 6pm this evening (Friday 24th), and here at RealSport, we’ll be covering the new cards as soon as they drop.

