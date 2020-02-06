FIFA 20 Future Stars Team 2 Leak – New clues CONFIRM Haaland and Tomori?!

FIFA 20’s Future Stars promo kicked off last Friday, with 14 boosted wonderkids bursting on to the FUT scene.

The exciting line of cards impressed gamers so much, that the FIFA community has been desperate to find out who will feature in Team 2.

Well, an eagle-eyed fan has just discovered a massive clue! Keep reading to find out more.

MORE Loading Screen Clues

A recent Tweet shared this zoomed-in image of the Future Stars loading screen ahead of Team 2’s release tomorrow.

CRYPTIC CLUES: This hint was seriously hard to find

Evidently, this image shows a link – it turns out this link takes you to the match in which Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori scored his first-ever Premier League goal!

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ratings Refresh Predictions – Alberto, Adama, Haaland & more

But there’s more…

DAY TO REMEMBER: Haaland scored a hat-trick on 14th Sept 2019

The second picture in the tweet reveals a date.

Well, this date is in fact the same date that Haaland scored his hat-trick against Genk for RB Leipzig.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Winter Ones to Watch Prediction – Eriksen, Bergwijn & more

Has this confirmed that both Tomori and Haaland will feature as Future Stars in Team 2 tomorrow?!

To see who else might feature, check out our Future Stars Team 2 Predictions here.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTW 21 features Immobile, Lukaku & more