FIFA 20 Future Stars: Cards Rewind – Have 19’s players lived up to the hype?

Future Stars cards are an exciting roll-out in the FIFA Ultimate Team as they grant massive boosts to players who otherwise wouldn’t attain such amazing cards.

Some of last season’s features have pushed on towards their Future Stars potential, however, other’s haven’t been so succesful

With a new set of Future Stars released today, we look back at our favourite cards from FIFA 19.

Vinicius Junior (OVR 77 – FS 92)

Real Madrid’s Brazilian wonderkid Vinicius Junior hasn’t yet hit superstardom in the real world, however, his 92 rated card was monstrous on FIFA 19!

Stats of 96 Pace, 95 Dribbling and 90 Shooting made Vinicius one of the best wingers available last season. Will there be another player as unstoppable as this guy? We shall soon see.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 80 – FS 92)

Matthijs de Ligt’s impressive breakout season saw him given a massive 92-rated Future Stars card. The Dutchman has shown maturity beyond his years so far in his career and has the potential to reach that overall without any special cards!

With good pace and excellent physical attributes, De Ligt’s Future Stars card was the perfect defender on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team. Despite slowing down at Juve slightly, expect to see him become one of the best in the world.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 72 – FS 90)

Now a regular in the England national side, Jadon Sancho has had a meteoric rise to his FIFA ratings since the start of FIFA 19. Originally rated 72 OVR, the Dortmund winger received a 90 rated Future Stars card and is currently rated 84 on FIFA 20.

Pace, trickery and all you would expect from Sancho was accentuated in his Future Stars card. Being an English player in the Bundesliga, he also came in handy for a lot of hybrid squads!

Arthur (OVR 82 – FS 90)

One of the more established players to receive a Future Stars card, Arthur received a huge 90 overall making him one of the top midfielders available. The Brazilian technician possesses excellent dribbling and passing attributes which helped dominate the midfield.

Barcelona star Arthur is now rated 84 on FIFA 20, and at the age of just 23, he is certainly one to watch out for in the next few years.

Frenkie de Jong (OVR 77 – FS 90)

Another of Barcelona’s current midfielders, Frenkie de Jong has it all. Pace to cover the pitch and the skills to run the midfield – the Dutchman also had an eye for goal that made him a real threat from anywhere around the penalty area.

With both Arthur and de Jong having Future Stars cards last season, expect to see them dominating for Barcelona in years to come!

Kai Havertz (OVR 79 – FS 90)

German wonderkid Kai Havertz was on fire last season, however, his form has taken a dip in 2019/20. The Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder is still tipped for big things, although the 90 overall he was given for his Future Stars card could be a stretch too far.

Havertz’s Future Stars card last year was a joy to play with. He boasted all the attributes you could want in an advanced midfield role with pace, dribbling and shooting stats rated 88 or higher!

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 78 – FS 89)

One of the Future Stars that is on the brink of his full potential, Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football. Tipped for greatness with an 89-rated Future Stars card, he is a player that EA got spot on!

Alexander-Arnold’s Future Stars card wasn’t even his highest rated card last season, with the Liverpool defender selected for a Team of the Season card rated 94 overall on FIFA 19.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 72 – FS 87)

The fastest of last season’s Future Stars, we loved breezing past defenders with Alphonso Davies. The Bayern winger is another player yet to hit the heights many expect from him, but Davies still has plenty of time on his side.

A phenomenal 97 Pace was the highlight of Davies’ Future Stars card, no one could catch him! Davies was one of the SBC Future Stars, meaning he was not available on the Transfer Market.

Ferland Mendy (OVR 77 – FS 87)

Ferland Mendy’s impressive 2018/19 season convinced Real Madrid to splash around £43 million on him in the summer. FIFA 19 tipped Mendy for great things with an 87-rated Future Stars card which became hugely popular!

The perfect modern fullback, Mendy had pace in abundance as well as the physical attributes to maraud the left flank for 90 minutes. Solid defensive stats also made sure he was rarely caught out.

Matteo Guendouzi (OVR 67 – FS 87)

Need an all-action midfielder? Then Future Stars Matteo Guendouzi was your man. Rated just 67 overall upon his arrival at Arsenal, the young Frenchman impressed enough to feature in the Future Stars release.

Guendouzi’s lowest stat category on his Future Stars card was 82 Pace! A real all-rounder, the Arsenal teenager was a fan-favourite on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team with his ability to do everything!

FIFA 20’s Future Stars are dropping tonight at 6 pm – to check out who we predict will feature in this year’s promo, head here.

