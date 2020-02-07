FIFA 20 Future Stars Team 2 LEAK: Ultimate Team clue confirms new cards?!

FIFA 20's Future Stars Team 2 will be revealed VERY SOON, and gamers can't wait to see who will feature!

EA dropped some massive clues as to who would feature last week and they have done the same for Team 2.

Follow our live blog for all the Future Stars Team 2 breaking news here.

What are the clues?

Various clues have led us to believe that Erling Haaland (aged 19), Federico Valverde (aged 21), Lautaro Martinez (aged 22) and Fikayo Tomori (aged 22) will appear in Future Stars Team 2.

The three Ultimate Team cards on the loading screen show a Dortmund player (Haaland), Argentine (Martinez) and a Real Madrid central midfielder (Valverde).

ONES TO WATCH: The prospect of a 92 Haaland is incredibly exciting

Not only that, but a website URL also appears in the background: https://match/46654 - which went put into a search engine takes you to the Premier League game played between Wolves and Chelsea earlier this season.

Fikayo Tomori made his first Chelsea start (and picked up his first goal) in the game, with Tammy Abraham (aged 22) also netting a hat-trick in that match... interesting.

A tough nut to crack

There is one clue that is tough to decipher however, the coordinates 49.1795, 0.3967.

Fans on Reddit have been trying to work out what this location points to.

This could be the co-ordinates of Eure, Normandy a region of Northern France. That points towards either Ousmane Dembele (aged 22) and Lys Mousset (aged 23) who are both from the region.

IN THE BALANCE: Can World Cup winner Ousmane Dembele really be labelled as a Future Star?

More unlikely suggestions are Raphael Guerreiro (aged 26) and Thomas Lemar (aged 24) who both played for Caen in France, with their stadium having the coordinates 49.1795, -0,3967.

Maybe there is another wonderkid who has hailed from the Stade Michel d'Ornano?

Other disputes?

The date 140919 (14 September 2019) also appears, which is the date of that Wolves vs Chelsea match featuring Tomori and Abraham.

People assumed this was just doubling up on the match report link, but it could also be a date significant to a range of players.

FIVE STAR: PSV forward Donyell Malen could feature

It's the date that Ansu Fati (aged 17) made his first start for the Barcelona first team, and on the same day, Donyell Malen (aged 21) scored all five goals in a 5-0 win for PSV Eindhoven against Vitesse.

Follow our live blog to find out who the players are when they drop.