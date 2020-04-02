FIFA 20: FUT Birthday Steven Bergwijn SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The birthday celebrations in FUT continue with a brand new SBC. Here is everything you need to know.

Ready for week two of FUT Birthday? Well, it just got underway slightly earlier than expected.

The second team is due to drop tomorrow evening at 6pm GMT but EA have treated us to an early SBC in the form of Stephen Bergjwin.

Tottenham‘s marquee signing in the January window was just starting to find his feet in the Premier League before the season was interrupted, but you can get him back out on the pitch on FUT.

Here’s everything you need to know about this FUT Birthday Bergwijn SBC.

The FUT Birthday Steven Bergwijn SBC does not have an expiration date

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads which you have to submit in order to unlock this Bergwijn card, they are as follows:

Spurs

Minimum of one Spurs player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Cost: 106k PS4 / 104k Xbox One

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Minimum of one Premier League player

Minimum Squad Rating of 87

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

Cost: 230k PS4 / 212k Xbox One

Reward: One Mega Pack

TOTAL COST: 336k PS4 / 316k Xbox One

You can find all the necessary squad solutions over on FUTBIN here.

Bergwijn In-Game Stats

Worth it?

He’s very expensive, and if we’re being honest, his stats don’t really justify that 300k+ price tag.

His pace and dribbling – arguably the two most important stats for a winger – are good, but they aren’t anything special. His 85-rated agility is slightly lower than we’d expect and his 83-rated composure coupled with just 84-rated finishing means he’s not going to be as clinical in front of goal as you’d expect given his price.

Compared to the likes of FUT Birthday Saint-Maximin – who’s currently trading for in excess of 1M on both platforms – he’s cheap. But if you’re spending over 300k on an untradeable player, you’ll want slightly more bang for your buck than this.

He’s a good card, there’s no doubt about that, but we’d recommend holding off and seeing if his price comes down once the hype has died down.

