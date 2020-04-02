FIFA 20: FUT Birthday Steven Bergwijn SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more
The birthday celebrations in FUT continue with a brand new SBC. Here is everything you need to know.
Ready for week two of FUT Birthday? Well, it just got underway slightly earlier than expected.
The second team is due to drop tomorrow evening at 6pm GMT but EA have treated us to an early SBC in the form of Stephen Bergjwin.
Tottenham‘s marquee signing in the January window was just starting to find his feet in the Premier League before the season was interrupted, but you can get him back out on the pitch on FUT.
Here’s everything you need to know about this FUT Birthday Bergwijn SBC.
Expiry Date
The FUT Birthday Steven Bergwijn SBC does not have an expiration date
Requirements and Estimated Cost
There are two squads which you have to submit in order to unlock this Bergwijn card, they are as follows:
Spurs
- Minimum of one Spurs player
- Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players
- Minimum Squad Rating of 85
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
- Cost: 106k PS4 / 104k Xbox One
- Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack
Premier League
- Minimum of one Premier League player
- Minimum Squad Rating of 87
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 65
- Cost: 230k PS4 / 212k Xbox One
- Reward: One Mega Pack
TOTAL COST: 336k PS4 / 316k Xbox One
You can find all the necessary squad solutions over on FUTBIN here.
Bergwijn In-Game Stats
Worth it?
He’s very expensive, and if we’re being honest, his stats don’t really justify that 300k+ price tag.
His pace and dribbling – arguably the two most important stats for a winger – are good, but they aren’t anything special. His 85-rated agility is slightly lower than we’d expect and his 83-rated composure coupled with just 84-rated finishing means he’s not going to be as clinical in front of goal as you’d expect given his price.
Compared to the likes of FUT Birthday Saint-Maximin – who’s currently trading for in excess of 1M on both platforms – he’s cheap. But if you’re spending over 300k on an untradeable player, you’ll want slightly more bang for your buck than this.
He’s a good card, there’s no doubt about that, but we’d recommend holding off and seeing if his price comes down once the hype has died down.
