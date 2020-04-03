FIFA 20 FUT Birthday: Season Objectives Bakayoko and Córdoba – How to unlock, in-game ratings, card reviews & more

The second set of FUT Birthday cards are here and they include two new Season Objectives players for you to go out and grind for

FUT Birthday Week 2 is well underway.

The squad has thrown up some huge cards – the likes of Paul Pogba and Gareth Bale are included – you can see the full list of players here.

But for those of you who don’t fancy spending coins or FIFA points and prefer the grind instead, there are two new Season Objectives players for you to get stuck into.

Monaco CDM Tiemoue Bakayoko and FC Koln ST John Córdoba are the two men who feature this week. Here is all the key information you need to know to get them in your club!

How to unlock FUT Birthday Bakayoko

There are four objectives to complete in order to unlock the French defensive midfielder, they are as follows:

Physical Passer – Assists a goal in 3 separate Rivals matches using French players with min. 80 PHY

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Skillful Finish – Score a Finesse goal in 2 separate Rivals matches using Ligue 1 players with min. 4* Skill Moves

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

French Facilitator – Assist 2 goals in 5 separate Rivals matches using French players with min. 4* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

Weak Foot Wonder – Score and Assist in 7 separate Rivals wins using Midfielders with min. 4* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

How to unlock FUT Birthday Córdoba

Likewise, there are four objectives which need to be completed in order to unlock Córdoba. These focus on the offline mode Squad Battles as oppose to Rivals.

Hat-trick Hero – Score 3 goals in a Squad Battles match on min. World Class difficulty.

Objective Reward – One Two Players Pack

Colombian Class – Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. World Class difficulty using Colombian players

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Objective Reward – One Gold Pack

Forward’s Finesse – Score 2 Finesse goals in 5 separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty using Bundesliga players with min. 4* Skill Moves

Objective Reward – One Small Electrum Players Pack

World Class Drive – Score 2 Low Driven goals in 7 separate Squad Battles wins on min. World Class difficulty using Forwards with min. 4* Skill Moves and min. 4* Weak Foot

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Objective Reward – One Electrum Players Pack

Bakayoko In-Game Stats

Córdoba In-Game Stats

Worth the grind?

Again, like with Bellarabi and Paqueta last week, if you’ve got the time on your hands then both of these cards are well worth the grind.

Bakayoko will fit perfectly into any Ligue 1 team, the fact that he is French means you could also try and stick him in some hybrids if need be. That strong link between him and the new FUT Birthday SBC Sarr is very nice indeed…

As for Córdoba, not so easy to build into any hybrids due to his Colombian nationality, however if you’ve got a Bundesliga squad then you should really be grafting for this one.

The league is short on top tier strikers, his 92 pace and 93 physical is the perfect combination for the current gameplay on FIFA 20. Oh, and don’ forget about those 5* skills…