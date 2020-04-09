FIFA 20: FUT Birthday Nick Pope SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The FUT promo continues with a rather strange addition. A goalkeeper with 5* skills!

We’ve seen some strange promos from EA over the years, but this has to be right up there.

No-one needs it, no-ones asked for it, but EA has given it to us. A 5* skills goalkeeper.

Burnley’s English number one Nick Pope is the lucky recipient and you can go unlock him via this limited time SBC now. Here’s everything you need to know.

Expiry Date

This FUT Birthday Nick Pope SBC won’t be around for long. It will expire on Friday, April 11.

Nick Pope

There is only one squad which needs to be submitted in order to unlock Nick Pope, the requirements are as follows:

Minimum of one English player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Exactly 11 players in the squad

TOTAL COST: 42.8k PS4 / 50k Xbox One

Pope In-Game Stats

Worth it?

It may look as though it is more a novelty, but when you delve deeper into the stats, Pope is actually quite a good card.

It’s a significant upgrade from his 79-rated base card and in turn, makes the Burnely stopper the best English goalkeeper in the game. He is 6’7”, which is an ideal height for dealing with those crosses into the box, however he will struggle to get down quickly for any low driven shots.

His 88-rated positioning will help to counteract that but if Pope is anything like the other top-rated tall goalkeepers – the likes of Real Madrid’s Courtois – he’s not going to be great in game.

When you can pick up the likes of Alisson or Ederson for a similar price, we’d steer clear.

