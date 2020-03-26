[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20 FUT Birthday: Loading Screen – leak, clues, rumours & more

With less than 24 hours until the next Ultimate Team promo the hints have emerged.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Mar 26, 2020
fifa 20 fut birthday leak revealed2

FIFA 20’s FUT Birthday is here to save us from the quarantine blues!

We know that the promo celebration Ultimate Team’s 11th birthday is arriving this weekend, but we now have our first clues as to what players could be involved.

FIFA 20 FUT Birthday Loading Screen

fut birthday fifa 20 1
GUESS WHO? Who do you think could appear in the FUT Birthday promo

Three cards have been teased so far, but with little clues to go for.

FIFA 20 FUT Birthday predictions

fut birthday predictions fifa 20

Twitter user @inhutradiac1 believes Tanguy Ndombele, Kai Havertz and Quincy Promes are the three players.

FIFA 20 FUT Birthday Release date

The FUT Birthday promo will arrive in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team at 6pm on Friday, 27 March.

