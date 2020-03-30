[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20 FUT Birthday 2 COUNTDOWN: Release date, SBCs, Objectives, previous cards, promo explained, latest news & more

EA is celebrating Ultimate Team’s 11th birthday, but when will the next set of boosted cards arrive?

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Mar 30, 2020
fut birthday team 2 countdown fifa 20 2

EA kicked off their celebratory promo, FUT Birthday, last week to mark Ultimate Team’s 11th birthday!

A load of new cards arrived to FIFA 20 with boosted ratings and skills and now Team 2 is on the way!

Keep reading to find out when FUT Birthday Team 2 will arrive and what to expect.

Realsports101 728x90
NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
 

Contents hide
1 NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!
2 Team 2 Release Date
3 FUT Birthday Explained
3.1 Targeted Player Upgrades
3.2 SBC & Objectives Players
4 FUT Birthday Team 1 Full Squad
4.1 FUT Birthday Expected Content

Team 2 Release Date

FUT Birthday Team 2 will drop on Friday, 3 March 2020 at 6pm GMT / 2pm ET.

15 cards arrived in Team 1, so we could see a similar number of players in Team 2.

Check out all the FUT Birthday cards released so far here.

FUT Birthday Explained

FUT Birthday’s boosted cards have some special layer upgrades this year.

Targeted Player Upgrades

  • Targeted upgrades to help players become go-tos for the FUT player base:
    • Skill move upgrades
    • Weak foot upgrades
    • Generous stat upgrades
  • Some players receive skill move and stat upgrades while others receive weak foot and stat upgrades.

SBC & Objectives Players

EA has confirmed that there will also be a number of other cards released via SBCs and Objectives during the event.

The first of these cards have been released, which you can find in our all cards article here.

FUT Birthday Team 1 Full Squad

There have been eight players released in the first squad of FUT Birthday cards.

fifa 20 fut birthday fifa 20
PARTY TIME: The first set of FUT Birthday cards are here

The standout cards are a 94-rated Kylian Mbappe and a 94-rated Eden Hazard. But that’s just the start.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 FUT Player Days – Every single card

An 88-rated Allan Saint-Maximin is an exciting prospect for any FIFA 20 player!

fifa 20 fut birthday team 1
AFTERPARTY: These cards bring Team 1 to a total of 15 cards

For a more in-depth look at each card, check out our card breakdown here.

However, that’s not where the fun ends as these players have also received targeted upgrades!

FUT Birthday Expected Content

Throughout the FUT Birthday promotion, we can expect a load of content, including:

  • FUT Birthday Team 2
  • FUT Birthday Player SBCs
  • Flashback/Player Moments SBCs
  • Pack SBCs
  • Repeatable Upgrade SBCs
  • FUT Birthday Season Objectives
  • Loyalty and Login Rewards
  • Packs and Lightning Rounds

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 Career Mode

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.