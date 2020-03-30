FIFA 20 FUT Birthday 2 COUNTDOWN: Release date, SBCs, Objectives, previous cards, promo explained, latest news & more
EA is celebrating Ultimate Team’s 11th birthday, but when will the next set of boosted cards arrive?
EA kicked off their celebratory promo, FUT Birthday, last week to mark Ultimate Team’s 11th birthday!
A load of new cards arrived to FIFA 20 with boosted ratings and skills and now Team 2 is on the way!
Keep reading to find out when FUT Birthday Team 2 will arrive and what to expect.
Team 2 Release Date
FUT Birthday Team 2 will drop on Friday, 3 March 2020 at 6pm GMT / 2pm ET.
15 cards arrived in Team 1, so we could see a similar number of players in Team 2.
FUT Birthday Explained
FUT Birthday’s boosted cards have some special layer upgrades this year.
Targeted Player Upgrades
- Targeted upgrades to help players become go-tos for the FUT player base:
- Skill move upgrades
- Weak foot upgrades
- Generous stat upgrades
- Some players receive skill move and stat upgrades while others receive weak foot and stat upgrades.
SBC & Objectives Players
EA has confirmed that there will also be a number of other cards released via SBCs and Objectives during the event.
FUT Birthday Team 1 Full Squad
There have been eight players released in the first squad of FUT Birthday cards.
The standout cards are a 94-rated Kylian Mbappe and a 94-rated Eden Hazard. But that’s just the start.
An 88-rated Allan Saint-Maximin is an exciting prospect for any FIFA 20 player!
However, that’s not where the fun ends as these players have also received targeted upgrades!
FUT Birthday Expected Content
Throughout the FUT Birthday promotion, we can expect a load of content, including:
- FUT Birthday Team 2
- FUT Birthday Player SBCs
- Flashback/Player Moments SBCs
- Pack SBCs
- Repeatable Upgrade SBCs
- FUT Birthday Season Objectives
- Loyalty and Login Rewards
- Packs and Lightning Rounds
