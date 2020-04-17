FIFA 20: Flashback Miranda SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more
The Brazilian has been an OP centre back in FUT for years and he just got even better
Another Friday night means yet another Flashback SBC.
This time EA are focusing on another shock title win when Atletico Madrid toppled the big two and claimed the La Liga title.
Their stellar defence was one of the keys to the title in that campaign with Brazilian centre back Miranda – now of Jiangsu Suning of the CSL – a key part of that back four.
EA have rewarded him with a very good looking 91-rated flashback card, here is everything you need to know in order to get him in your club.
Expiry Date
This Flashback Miranda SBC won’t be around for long! It will expire in just three days, coming to an end on Monday, April 20.
Requirements and Estimated Cost
There are two squads that need to be submitted in order to unlock this Miranda card, the objectives are as follows:
Brazil
- Minimum of one Brazilian player
- Minimum Squad Rating of 84
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 80
- Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Cost: 42k PS4 / 45k Xbox One
READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS – Release date, Predictions, Card Design, Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Vote, Ultimate Team, Player Picks & more
85-Rated Squad
- Minimum Squad Rating of 85
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
- Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack
- Cost: 100k PS4 / 100k Xbox One
TOTAL COST: 142k PS4 / 145k Xbox One
You can find all the solutions to these squads over on FUTBIN here.
Miranda In-Game Stats
Worth it?
It’s a good card, but not one that anyone really wants or needs in the game.
His in-game stats are very nice, 92 defending and physicality is just about as good as you can ask for from a centre back in FIFA and he’s not massively expensive either. But he plays in the CSL?!
READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS: Bundesliga Prediction – Lewandowski, Sancho & more
There’s VERY few players in game who will use a CSL squad so unless you’ve got a Brazilian team or a hybrid going then it’s highly unlikely that Miranda is going to fit straight into your team.
Without the novelty of five stars skills or the boosted weak foot that we saw from the FUT Birthday promo, there’s very little to sing and dance about here. Don’t bother.
READ MORE: FIFA 20 Team of the Season (TOTS): Premier League Prediction – Van Dijk, De Bruyne & more