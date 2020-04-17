FIFA 20: Flashback Miranda SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Brazilian has been an OP centre back in FUT for years and he just got even better

Another Friday night means yet another Flashback SBC.

This time EA are focusing on another shock title win when Atletico Madrid toppled the big two and claimed the La Liga title.

Their stellar defence was one of the keys to the title in that campaign with Brazilian centre back Miranda – now of Jiangsu Suning of the CSL – a key part of that back four.

EA have rewarded him with a very good looking 91-rated flashback card, here is everything you need to know in order to get him in your club.

Expiry Date

This Flashback Miranda SBC won’t be around for long! It will expire in just three days, coming to an end on Monday, April 20.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads that need to be submitted in order to unlock this Miranda card, the objectives are as follows:

Brazil

Minimum of one Brazilian player

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost: 42k PS4 / 45k Xbox One

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS – Release date, Predictions, Card Design, Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Vote, Ultimate Team, Player Picks & more

85-Rated Squad

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 100k PS4 / 100k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 142k PS4 / 145k Xbox One

You can find all the solutions to these squads over on FUTBIN here.

Miranda In-Game Stats

Worth it?

It’s a good card, but not one that anyone really wants or needs in the game.

His in-game stats are very nice, 92 defending and physicality is just about as good as you can ask for from a centre back in FIFA and he’s not massively expensive either. But he plays in the CSL?!

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS: Bundesliga Prediction – Lewandowski, Sancho & more

There’s VERY few players in game who will use a CSL squad so unless you’ve got a Brazilian team or a hybrid going then it’s highly unlikely that Miranda is going to fit straight into your team.

Without the novelty of five stars skills or the boosted weak foot that we saw from the FUT Birthday promo, there’s very little to sing and dance about here. Don’t bother.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Team of the Season (TOTS): Premier League Prediction – Van Dijk, De Bruyne & more