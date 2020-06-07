FIFA 20: Flashback Luka Modric SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Estimated Cost, Player Review & more

The Croatian star has a new SBC card in FUT and it might just be the best one yet!

The Ultimate TOTS has been out for 48 hours and it’s safe to say it’s gone down quite well within the FIFA community!

There’s been the release of the squad itself, an objectives Jack Grealish and two SBC’s featuring a Flashback Dries Mertens and a Player Moments Danny Ings.

Now the weekend isn’t out yet and there’s still time for one more SBC and it’s a big one as it feautes a Flashback Luka Modric!

There are two versions of the Croatian captain to choose from, so we’re going to help you decide which is best for you.

If you want the Croatian star in your side then you’re going to have to act fast! This Flashback Luka Modric SBC will expire in just two days, on Tuesday, June 9.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

As mentioned earlier, there are two separate SBC’s for you to choose between.

READ MORE: Absolutely Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team



The first will get you the base version of this Flashback Luka Modric and the second will get you the premium version of the Galactico.

Flashback Luka Modric

There are two squads that need submitting in order to unlock the base version of Flashback Modric.

The requirements for the two squads are as follows:

La Liga

Minimum of one La Liga Santander player

Minimum Squad Rating of 83

Minimum Team Chemistry of 80

Reward: One Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 22k PS4 / 21.75k Xbox One

Top Performer

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 47k PS4 / 45k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 69k PS4 / 66k Xbox One

Premium Flashback Modric

Suprisingly – given that the Premium Flashback Modric is 96-rated – there are only two squads that need submitting for the upgraded card and they aren’t even expensive!

The requirements for the two are as follows:

Los Blancos

Minimum of one Real Madrid player

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 76.15k PS4 / 75k Xbox One

READ MORE: What we know so far about FIFA 21’s Gameplay

La Liga

Minimum of one La Liga Santander player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 111.8k PS4 / 106.6k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 187k PS4 / 181.75k Xbox One

You can find solutions for both SBC’s over on FUTBIN here.

Who to pick?

Normally we’d spend this section of the article running through the stats of each card to see which provides the best value for money. But with this squad it’s simple, you simply have to pick the Premium Flashback Luka Modric.

That’s not to say the base version is bad, nor is it bad value for money at just over 60k for a 93-rated card, but when you can pick up a 96-rated Luka Modric for under 200k, why would you turn that down?

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21’s Editions

As far as CM’s on FIFA 20 goes, this card is up there with the very best of them. All six of his base stats are minimum 86-rated but it’s his passing and dribbling which lead the way.

Luka’s 97-rated passing includes 99-vision, 99-short passing and 95-long passing whilst his 98-rated dribbling includes maxed out 99-ratings in agility, balance, ball control and composure as well as 96 reactions and 94 dribbling.

READ MORE: How to pre-order FIFA 21

4*4* and H/H work-rates are perfect for a box-to-box centre mid and with 99-rated stamina, you don’t need to worry about him blowing out towards the end of the match.

He’s not the cheapest SBC you’ll have seen, but as value for money goes, we’d go as far as to say this might be the very best we’ve seen on FIFA 20!