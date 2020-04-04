FIFA 20: Flashback Jonathan Biabiany SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more
The pace is back! FIFA 14 legend Jonathan Biabiany has received a huge boost in Ultimate Team
The streets will never forget!
When you think about the best, most overpowered FIFA cards of years gone by, Jonathan Biabiany has to be up there with the very best, and now, thanks to this Flashback SBC, you can recreate those filthy runs in behind in FIFA 20.
Here’s everything you need to know about this Flashback Jonathan Biabiany SBC.
Expiry Date
This Flashback Jonathan Biabiany SBC won’t be around for long! It will expire on Tuesday, April 7.
Requirements and Estimated Cost
There are two squads which have to be submitted in order to receive this Jonathan Biabiany card, they are as follows:
France
- Minimum of 1 French player
- Minimum Squad Rating of 84
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 80
- Reward: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Cost: 40k PS4 / 41k Xbox One
85-Rated Squad
- Minimum Squad Rating of 85
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
- Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack
- Cost: 104k PS4 / 101k Xbox One
TOTAL COST: 144k PS4 / 142k Xbox One
Biabiany In-Game Stats
Worth it?
Yes, even if it’s just for nostalgia rather than anything else!
It’s no surprise to see his 99-rated pace because let’s be honest, there’s few quicker footballers than Biabiany in his prime. But what is a surprise is his 88-rated finishing. Throw his 96-rated positioning and 93-rated shot power in the mix and you’ve got a seriously good card on your hands.
Calico B isn’t an ideal league by any stretch of the imagination, although being French, you could easily build him into a Ligue 1 side or, alternatively, he’d make an incredible super sub!