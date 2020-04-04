[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20: Flashback Jonathan Biabiany SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The pace is back! FIFA 14 legend Jonathan Biabiany has received a huge boost in Ultimate Team

Tom Young by Tom Young Apr 4, 2020
Biabiany SBC

The streets will never forget!

When you think about the best, most overpowered FIFA cards of years gone by, Jonathan Biabiany has to be up there with the very best, and now, thanks to this Flashback SBC, you can recreate those filthy runs in behind in FIFA 20.

Here’s everything you need to know about this Flashback Jonathan Biabiany SBC.

Expiry Date

This Flashback Jonathan Biabiany SBC won’t be around for long! It will expire on Tuesday, April 7.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads which have to be submitted in order to receive this Jonathan Biabiany card, they are as follows:

France

  • Minimum of 1 French player
  • Minimum Squad Rating of 84
  • Minimum Team Chemistry of 80
  • Reward: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack
  • Cost: 40k PS4 / 41k Xbox One

85-Rated Squad

  • Minimum Squad Rating of 85
  • Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
  • Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack
  • Cost: 104k PS4 / 101k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 144k PS4 / 142k Xbox One

Biabiany In-Game Stats

Biabiany In Game Stats

Worth it?

Yes, even if it’s just for nostalgia rather than anything else!

Biabiany SBC

It’s no surprise to see his 99-rated pace because let’s be honest, there’s few quicker footballers than Biabiany in his prime. But what is a surprise is his 88-rated finishing. Throw his 96-rated positioning and 93-rated shot power in the mix and you’ve got a seriously good card on your hands.

Calico B isn’t an ideal league by any stretch of the imagination, although being French, you could easily build him into a Ligue 1 side or, alternatively, he’d make an incredible super sub!

