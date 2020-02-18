FIFA 20: Flashback Hummels SBC - How to get him, estimated cost & review

Mats Hummels has been given a 90 rated Flashback card, which you can now earn on Ultimate Team through two SBCs, for a limited time.

Keep reading to find out Flashback Hummels' SBC requirements, estimated cost and most importantly, whether it's worth your time.

Flashback Hummels SBC Information

Here's all the information regarding Mats Hummels' new Flashback card.

Release Date:

Monday 17th February - 6pm UK

Expiry Date:

Saturday 22nd February - 6pm UK

Requirements:

German Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 80

Bundesliga Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 85 | Team Chemistry: Min 75

SBC Cost:

~180,000 Coins

Worth it?

If you have the coins to spare - yes. This card's stats are insane, including his ball-playing and of course defence. However, he doesn't come cheap and there are more economical options out there.

Flashback Hummels In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

Hummels looks like a defensive rock, whilst also possessing the capabilities to play the role of a ball-playing centre back.

With 96 strength, 94 defensive awareness, 93 standing tackle and 93 interceptions, opposing attackers are going to have a real issue breaking down any defence this man's a part of.

In addition, the German's 99 composure, 96 long passing, and 91 short passing make him the perfect man to control the ball under pressure, before picking out the perfect pass to instigate a counter-attack.

Hummels' 63 acceleration may pose a problem if you're caught on the break, but 75 sprint speed is fairly solid for a centre back and his high defensive awareness should combat his slight lack of pace.

The only downside to this centre back card is the high price - with plenty of OP centre back cards on the market you may want to look at more economically viable options if you're strapped for cash.

