FIFA 20: Flashback Eder Miliato SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

There’s a tough decision to be made as EA release not one, but two versions of the Real Madrid centre back!

The La Liga TOTS may be live, but that hasn’t stopped EA from dropping another form of special card from the top flight.

Real Madrid’s Brazilian centre half Eder Miliato – a FIFA fan favourite due to his impressive pace and physical attributes – has had not one, but TWO new cards added via the SBC market.

There is a base and a premium version of this brand new Flashback card, here is all the key information to help you decide which one is for you!

This Flashback Eder Militao SBC will run for six days, expiring on Monday, April 19.

Flashback Eder Militao Requirements and Estimated Cost

As mentioned earlier, there are two different cards that are available for you to choose from, with each coming with a different set of requirements.

For the standard version of the card, the requirements are as follows:

La Liga

Minimum of one La Liga Santander player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 84

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Cost: 75.35k PS4 / 76.35k Xbox One

87-Rated Squad

Minimum Squad Rating of 87

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 209.85k PS4 / 195k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 285k PS4 / 272k Xbox One

Flashback Eder Militao In-Game Stats

Premium Flashback Eder Militao Requirements and Estimated Cost

As is to be expected, the premium version of the card is significantly better than the default, but it comes at a much higher cost!

Here are the requirements for the Premium Flashback Eder Militao card:

Selecao

Minimum of one Brazilian player

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 133.1k PS4 / 118.95k Xbox One

Los Blancos

Minimum of one Real Madrid player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 152.35k PS4 / 138k Xbox One

88-Rated Squad

Minimum Squad Rating of 88

Minimum Team Chemistry of 55

Reward: One Mega Pack

Cost: 259.75k PS4 / 240.4k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 545k PS4 / 497k Xbox One

Premium Eder Militao In-Game Stats

Who to pick?

They are both very nice cards, but at two very different price ranges.

The ‘default’ Eder Militao isn’t a bad card by any stretch of the imagination. He has 84 pace, 87 defending and 87 physicality as well as decent dribbling and passing stats for those who like to play the ball on the back.

Decisions decisions! Which Miliato card will you opt for?

The Premium Eder Militao though, is a different class all together! The three main stats for a centre back – pace (90 OVR), defending (91 OVR) and physicality (91 OVR) – are all over 90 rated and, with 85 dribbling and 82 passing, you could even play him as a CDM if you so desired!

Both cards have 2*/2* and M/H work rates so there’s no issues there.

If you have the coins, you simply have to get this Eder Miliato card. He’s an end-game level card that you aren’t going to need to replace in FIFA 20. But, if you can’t afford him, the base card is still very good in it’s own right.

