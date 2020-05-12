FIFA 20: Flashback Eder Miliato SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more
There’s a tough decision to be made as EA release not one, but two versions of the Real Madrid centre back!
The La Liga TOTS may be live, but that hasn’t stopped EA from dropping another form of special card from the top flight.
Real Madrid’s Brazilian centre half Eder Miliato – a FIFA fan favourite due to his impressive pace and physical attributes – has had not one, but TWO new cards added via the SBC market.
There is a base and a premium version of this brand new Flashback card, here is all the key information to help you decide which one is for you!
Expiry Date
This Flashback Eder Militao SBC will run for six days, expiring on Monday, April 19.
Flashback Eder Militao Requirements and Estimated Cost
As mentioned earlier, there are two different cards that are available for you to choose from, with each coming with a different set of requirements.
For the standard version of the card, the requirements are as follows:
La Liga
- Minimum of one La Liga Santander player
- Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players
- Minimum Squad Rating of 84
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 75
- Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Cost: 75.35k PS4 / 76.35k Xbox One
87-Rated Squad
- Minimum Squad Rating of 87
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 65
- Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack
- Cost: 209.85k PS4 / 195k Xbox One
TOTAL COST: 285k PS4 / 272k Xbox One
Flashback Eder Militao In-Game Stats
Premium Flashback Eder Militao Requirements and Estimated Cost
As is to be expected, the premium version of the card is significantly better than the default, but it comes at a much higher cost!
Here are the requirements for the Premium Flashback Eder Militao card:
Selecao
- Minimum of one Brazilian player
- Minimum Squad Rating of 86
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 70
- Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack
- Cost: 133.1k PS4 / 118.95k Xbox One
Los Blancos
- Minimum of one Real Madrid player
- Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players
- Minimum Squad Rating of 86
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 70
- Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack
- Cost: 152.35k PS4 / 138k Xbox One
88-Rated Squad
- Minimum Squad Rating of 88
- Minimum Team Chemistry of 55
- Reward: One Mega Pack
- Cost: 259.75k PS4 / 240.4k Xbox One
TOTAL COST: 545k PS4 / 497k Xbox One
Premium Eder Militao In-Game Stats
Who to pick?
They are both very nice cards, but at two very different price ranges.
The ‘default’ Eder Militao isn’t a bad card by any stretch of the imagination. He has 84 pace, 87 defending and 87 physicality as well as decent dribbling and passing stats for those who like to play the ball on the back.
The Premium Eder Militao though, is a different class all together! The three main stats for a centre back – pace (90 OVR), defending (91 OVR) and physicality (91 OVR) – are all over 90 rated and, with 85 dribbling and 82 passing, you could even play him as a CDM if you so desired!
Both cards have 2*/2* and M/H work rates so there’s no issues there.
If you have the coins, you simply have to get this Eder Miliato card. He’s an end-game level card that you aren’t going to need to replace in FIFA 20. But, if you can’t afford him, the base card is still very good in it’s own right.
