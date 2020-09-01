FIFA 20 Flashback Matuidi SBC – Player Review, Requirements, Estimated Cost, Expiry Date, Links & more

EA has released a brand new item, providing a defensive midfield option going into weekend league.

FIFA 21 is almost here, but EA has dropped a new Flashback card for Blaise Matuidi, celebrating his outstanding 2012/13 season with PSG.

This is Matuidi’s first FUT card since joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami and his all-round stats are staggering!

Player Review

You don’t need to look further than Matuidi’s base statistics to see how well-rounded this card is, with five out of the six overall stats above 90.

Matuidi’s physical attributes are outstanding, with 91 pace, 99 stamina and 99 aggression.

Whilst his great dribbling stats, including 99 agility, will be key for keeping hold of the ball in tight areas in midfield, Matuidi also has excellent defending and passing statistics, with 99 sliding tackle / 97 standing tackle, 99 interceptions and 93 overall passing.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – EA release Limited Ajax Edition!

3-star weak foot and 3-star skill moves are not ideal, but shouldn’t be a huge issue in the CDM role. Whilst his high defensive work rate and medium attacking work rate are perfect for a defensive midfielder.

Requirements & Estimated Cost

Flashback Matuidi SBC Requirements:

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Estimated Cost: 74,300 (PS4), 82,600 (XBOX), 89,400 (PC)

Flashback Matuidi SBC must be completed by Wednesday, 9 September.

Since Matuidi has left Juventus and joined Inter Miami, strong links are much more difficult to find.

Storyline Agudelo provides a strong link to Matuidi and is an attractive striking option with great pace and 4-star skill moves / 5-star weak foot.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 – Weston McKennie Future Stars Prediction

However, this card is no longer available, of course, so you’ll need to already have chosen Agudelo back in Season Six.

Other strong links can be provided through French Icons, such as Makelele, Petit and Blanc.

Is Flashback Matuidi worth it?

Yes, but only if you can find the links to get Matuidi in your team.

Compared to other defensive midfield options in the 75,000-85,000 price range, such as Shapeshifter David Luiz, Matuidi’s all round stats are far superior.

With 96 defending and 93 passing, Matuidi is sure to prove himself as both a rock in defence, whilst instigating attacks.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about FIFA 21 Ultimate Team