FIFA 20: Everything you need to know about the St Patricks Day event

What will the luck of the Irish bring in packs for you this March?

This year’s St Patricks Day event kicks off at 6pm on Sunday 15th March and is bound to be packed with green!

Expect this year’s promotion to be filled with SBCs, promo packs and objectives to earn yourself brand new rewards.

Just as in the years gone by, EA is also set to announce the St Patricks Day FUT tournament with massive rewards to be won, don’t miss out!

Brand New Cards

In years gone by a squad consisting of Irish players have been selected. These players had their card colour changed to green to match the festivities.

LUCK OF THE IRISH: Which Irish stars will make the St Paddy’s day squad this time?

These players will be available in packs throughout the promotion. Their overall does not change and their quick sell price remains the same.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: TOTW 26 Predictions

If you already own one of the players in the promotion, you will have to complete an SBC to change their original card colour to green.

Kits

A brand new kit is set to be released this Friday!

The St Patricks Day promo will roll out a host of new items and objectives, with this stunning kit becoming one of the first available.

GREEN WITH ENVY! Make your mates jealous when you rock the awesome new St Patricks day kit

With a new kit being released, what other new items will become available during the promo? Stay tuned.

READ MORE: Title Update #12 – Copa Libertadores, 17 new Star Heads & more

St Patricks Day Calendar

13th March – Brand new kit released

15th March – FUT St Patricks Day Event begins