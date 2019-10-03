FIFA 20 ePL: Gfinity reappointed by Premier League for second season of ePL

RealSport parent company Gfinity, a world-leading esports solutions provider, announces that it has been appointed as the Tournament Operator for the second season of the ePremier League (ePL) tournament, which kicks off in December 2019. You can read more about the ePL here.

This is the second consecutive year that Gfinity has been appointed and follows a hugely successful inaugural campaign, which culminated in a Liverpool versus Manchester United final in March this year.

READ MORE: RealSport’s FIFA 20 Review

Gfinity has been appointed to develop and execute online qualification for the tournament via its proprietary tournament management platform. It will also develop and execute online club play-offs in the weeks leading up to the finals, which take place in March 2020 in London.

The second season of the ePL will follow the same format as the first, where UK-based players have the opportunity to represent their favourite Premier League clubs in an online EA SPORTS FIFA 20 tournament.

Garry Cook, Executive Chairman, Gfinity said: “The ePremier League was one of the most successful esports tournaments in the last year and we are delighted to have been chosen as the Tournament Operator for season two.

“We remain focused on working with game publishers, sports rights holders, brands and media companies to design, develop and deliver unique esports solutions and create memorable experiences for the rapidly growing, esports community”.