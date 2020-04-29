FIFA 20: Community TOTSSF Kieran Trippier SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The former Spurs man has made quite the impression in the Spanish capital earning him a TOTS card!

The TOTS hype continues!

The Community TOTSSF has been a huge hit! There is some simply incredible cards in the side, including Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and West Ham United winger Felipe Anderson, and the team just got even better!

Atletico Madrid’s English fullback Kieran Trippier is the latest addition to the squad via a limited-time SBC. Here is all the information you need to know about how to get him in your side today!

This TOTSSF Kieran Trippier SBC will be available for six days, expiring on Tuesday, May 5.

Requirements and Estimated Cost

There are two squads which need to be submitted in order to unlock this TOTSSF Trippier card. The requirements are as follows:

England

Minimum of one English player

Minimum of two TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 85

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 118.6k PS4 / 116.65k Xbox One

La Liga

Minimum of one LaLiga Santander player

Minimum of one TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 156.7k PS4 / 147.95k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 275.3k PS4 / 261k Xbox One

TOTSSF Trippier In-Game Stats

Worth it?

Only if you have a lot of coins to spare!

This is a very nice card, there’s no arguing that. But it just seems unnecessary to be spending near 300k on an untradeable right back at this stage of FIFA.

His boost to his pace, rising 16 ratings from his base card, has turned Trippier into a usable right back, whilst his 87 dribbling and 92 passing mean he would probably be more useful as a central midfielder.

His 90 rated defending and 86 physical are to be expected from a 90-rated TOTS defender, but with medium high work rates, we would definitely find him more useful in the middle of the park.

He’ll work well for a BPL / La Liga hybrid but in all honesty, as good as his stats are, he’d be wasted playing fullback and there’s plenty of cheaper alternatives to play centre midfield. Unless you have money burning a hole in your pocket, steer clear.

