FIFA 20: Championship Play-Off Final Hero – New Card Design, Predictions, Preview, Estimated Cost & more

The world’s richest game takes place tonight, but who will be the hero at Wembley?

The Premier League season may be over, but we still have one game left in order to settle the score ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Brentford and Fulham will meet at Wembley tonight, with the winner taking the last spot in next seasons Premier League.

There will be a brand new Hero card for the man who makes the difference, here is what we know so far.

New Card Design

We thought that we may have seen the last of the new card designs on FIFA 20, but this tweet from EA suggests differently.

Whether or not the Hero card matches the design in the tweet from the EFL remains to be seen, but it’s a very nice design indeed, one which we haven’t seen in FIFA before.

Predictions

It’s an absolutely massive game – dubbed ” the world’s richest game” – due to the financial impact of being promoted to the Premier League.

It would be Brentford’s first Premier League appearance in their 131-year history – whilst Fulham are looking to bounce back to the top flight of English football at the first time of asking, having been relegated at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Both sides will be looking for their big players to step up to the mark. Here are our three predictions for that Hero card come full time.

Saïd Benrahma

There’s nowhere else to start really. The Algerian winger has enjoyed the season of his life for Brentford, registering 17 goals and eight assists in 43 league appearances for the Bees.

He is yet to find the net in the playoffs though, firing a blank against Swansea both home and away, but we expect the red-hot winger will be up for the big occasion tonight.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21 on PS5

He has been linked with a move away from Brentford – the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal have been rumoured to be interested in the 24-year-old – could he end his Brentford career in the best way possible?

Aleksandar Mitrović

Fulham fans will be over the moon to hear that their star striker has overcome his recent injury problems to be declared fit to take part in tonights final.

The Serbian finished the regular season as the Championships top scorer -alongside Brentford’s Ollie Watkins – having scored 26 goals during the campaign.

Fulham are the slight underdogs heading into the game but they do have the advantage of having plenty of players with Premier League experience in their ranks. Who would back against the big Serb grabbing the winner tonight?

David Raya / Marek Rodak

We’ve spoken about the men who might get the goals to send their side to the Premier League, but how about those whose saves could make all the difference?

David Raya and Marek Rodak have been two of the most consistent goalkeepers throughout the Championship campaign and, in a game as tightly contested as this, there is a real potential that we could see a penalty shootout to separate the London rivals.

Raya saved Andre Ayew’s spot-kick in the first leg of their semi-final clash, could he repeat those heroics tonight? Or will we see Rodak send Fulham back to the Premier League?

Estimated Cost

We are still unsure whether this card will come directly into packs or be available via the Objectives/SBC menus, but we imagine that EA will be giving a BIG boost to the winner.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 21 Demo

We’ve seen 90+ rated Summer Heat cards and 92+ rated RTTF cards in recent weeks. 95-rated Said Benrahma anyone?

Should EA opt for an SBC, we foresee a 92/93 rated card, with an estimated cost of around 70-80k.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 21 Beta